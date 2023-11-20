The Alvarado Transitional Housing Brings HOPE to Families Experiencing Homelessness

Ford E.C., a construction company dedicated to community projects, has recently completed The Alvarado project, which brings 45 newly renovated transitional to families experiencing homelessness.

Kadre Architects - an architecture firm founded by Nerin Kadribegovic, a third-generation architect and a refugee of the wars in Yugoslavia and Bosnia - designed the adaptive reuse project to transform a 20,000-square-foot motel from 1984 into a shelter for families transitioning out of homelessness in LA's Westlake neighborhood, just one block north of MacArthur Park.

By working closely with contractors and speciality consultants, the architects successfully developed a budget that eliminates the use of fossil fuels and transitions the entire building to electric power, aligning with the California Energy Commission's objectives.

So, The Alvarado has been transformed from a dilapidated, two-star hotel plagued by crime to a beacon of hope and dignity for those in need. The project aimed to revitalize the space, ensuring it provided shelter and fostered a sense of belonging and community for its residents.

This project embodies our commitment to creating spaces that not only serve practical needs but also inspire hope and change lives. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the Mac Arthur Park community. Arash Daghighian of Ford E.C.

A standout feature of The Alvarado is its vibrant and inspiring exterior graphics, creatively designed by the project's architects. Due to budget constraints, structural remodeling was not feasible. Hence, the building's facade became a canvas for a full-scale, artistically bold presentation of the word "HOPE," after the client's name, Hope The Mission.

HOPE facade by Kadre Architects (Photo by Nerin Kadribegovic.)

The welcoming graphic greets each resident with an inspiring message, creating a sense of belonging and dignity. Fostering community acceptance by creating a shared sense of beauty through public art -painting in three dimensions engages viewers on both the urban and pedestrian levels. Kadre Architects

The interior of the building is a colorful and dynamic composition that invites residents to walk through a world of vibrant designs. Each floor has a unique graphic identity, creating a sense of ownership and neighborhood. The attention to detail extends to the rooms, floors, walls, and furnishings, all designed to come together meaningfully.

The majority of tenants are single mothers and children. (Photo by Nerin Kadribegovic.)

The Alvarado project also champions sustainability, aligning with California's energy goals. A new photovoltaic array will supply nearly fifty percent of the building's energy needs, eliminating the use of fossil fuels and transitioning to electric power. The builders painted the roof white to reflect heat and combat the heat island effect to maintain a comfortable environment for residents.

In addition to its sustainable features, The Alvarado project includes drought-tolerant landscaping and a dining deck where tenants can enjoy meals in a beautiful outdoor setting illuminated by dappled light from neighboring trees.

This project is a living masterpiece, representing pride, dignity, and sustainable innovation while providing positive solutions for those in desperate need.