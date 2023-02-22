The Benefits of a Virtual Assistant for Your Real Estate or Brokerage Agency

As a real estate agent or broker, you know what it’s like on the backend of things. It’s not all glitz and glamour and while you and your team are out showing potential buyers houses on your books, there’s a pile of admin work not being done back in the office. This is where Virtual Assistants who specialize in admin and support work tailored specifically to your industry come into play.

A virtual assistant (or VA) is a remote, usually outsourced, business support person who is there to help with the repetitive, menial, and time-consuming jobs that take you away from doing what you do best. With a focus on efficiency and effectiveness, virtual assistants can help with data entry, website upkeep, bookkeeping, scheduling, and many other tasks.

Not only this, though. As well as general admin, virtual assistants for the property industry can also help you acquire leads, get more properties on your books and even manage the properties you look after. So, if you’re looking to outsource some of your business admin management then keep reading to find out how remote-working virtual assistants could be the right choice for you.

Why Outsource Your Admin?

One of the most important benefits of outsourcing your admin work is to save costs. Admin work is time-consuming, but it’s also relatively uncomplicated, so it doesn’t make sense to have your highly skilled and highly trained employees spending their valuable time on this task.

Outsourcing the admin of your business not only means it gets done more quickly but means your employees can spend their time focusing on high-ticket work; building relationships, pushing the business forward, and closing profitable sales.

What Could You Outsource in Your Business?

Once you start outsourcing areas of your business you’ll start to wonder how you ever worked without them. There are many areas that work well for outsourcing - payroll and accounts, for example, but for work that will really free up your valuable brokers and estate agents, below are some great options to consider.

Telemarketing and Cold-Call Outreach

Everyone knows that sales calls and telemarketing can be time-consuming, and the rewards for your efforts can be a long-time coming, but that’s not to say it’s not a crucially important part of your business.

With cold-call outreach outsourced, you can be comfortable in the knowledge that there is an expert team, or individual assistant, dedicated to creating and building relationships with potential clients and investors, all while you’re able to be out in the field creating in-person relationships too.

Property Management

Leasing, renting, or selling your properties comes with a lot of admin, especially at times of tenant changeover. It’s time-consuming, repetitive, and unproductive. By outsourcing property and tenant management this work can be done efficiently and effectively so that you and your team are free to work on filling up your next property.

Call Management

You don’t want to have to spend your time calling potential customers back, especially when all you usually get is the voicemail at the other end. It’s not a good use of your time when you could be doing other things. With 24-hour service offered by many outsourcing partners, your clients can be getting calls returned in other parts of the world while you sleep. Imagine waking up to confirmations of new deals, tenants, or listings!

In Conclusion

If you’re at the point in your business where the admin is taking control, if you or your team are spending more than a couple of hours a week on tasks that are repetitive, time-consuming, and aren’t skill-specific, then it could be time to think about outsourcing. You’ll have more time to focus on revenue-creating tasks to grow the business, knowing that everything is being taken care of for you.