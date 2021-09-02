The Benefits of Well-Upholstered Headboards in Your Bedroom

by

Headboards are to beds are what drapes are to windows. These are essential design elements that add to the aesthetics of space, but they are equally functional as backrests that add to the comfort of your bed.

Upholstered headboards outshine every other type of headboard in terms of comfort and style, not to forget, the touch of luxury that it imparts to your decor. If you’re someone who wishes to transform your bedroom into a 5-star hotel suite, an upholstered headboard is the way to go.

What’s So Special About Upholstered Headboards?

An upholstered headboard is covered in fabric with sheets of padding inside, creating a wonderfully cushioned support for your back. If you love watching TV or reading in bed, you’ll certainly appreciate this type of backrest. Plus, upholstering is mostly done using materials like faux leather, suede, silk or even velvet, which give them an ultra-glam appearance.

Here are some reasons to invest in a well-upholstered headboard.

Plush comfort

Headboards padded up and covered with soft fabric look inviting and makes for a comfortable yet firm backrest. Set up your favourite place in the bed to relax at the end of the day in the warm comfort of an upholstered bed head.

Luxurious softness

Soft cushioned headboards embellished with dainty studs or embroideries look rich and opulent. With a headboard like that, you won’t have to do much to give your bedroom a luxe look. Throw some decorative pillows against the headboard and voila — you’ve successfully created a lush, decadent, and vintage-inspired ambience!

Diverse choice

Your choices for an upholstered headboard are inexhaustible. Choose with the existing decor of your space in mind. Or choose a striking design that stands out as a focal point in the room. Go with simple straight lines or arched headboards, even low or high frames. You may prefer the coolness of leather upholstery, the soft warmth of suede, or the texture of linen. Select the upholstery design from panelled, button or diamond tufting and so on.

Personal touch

You don’t need to follow the set standards of a tall headboard with rich fabric upholstery. Give it your personal touch and go boho chic with a soft floral microfiber. The design elements you choose for your upholstered headboard will reflect your aesthetic sense. And, each set of design, colour, texture, and pattern combinations will lend a different feel to the overall ambience.

Sustainable alternative

Instead of chemically treated wooden headboards, upholstered ones give you a choice to go green with natural fabric like cotton or linen. Unlike wooden headboards, you wouldn’t have to use paints to beautify or harsh chemicals to prevent ticks. Upholstered headboards are durable options and so have a minimal environmental impact too. However, remember to regularly dust and vacuum clean them as they can be dirt traps.

Easy upgrade

It is quite possible to get bored with the same pattern and texture after some time. The colour may fade over the years too. Do you have to change your whole bed or the headboard? No! Just get a new design, colour, texture, and pattern combination to reupholster your headboard. That way, you can not only give a fresh new look to your bed, but revamp the whole look and feel of your bedroom. The best part? You get to save money that would have otherwise gone into buying a new bed or a headboard.

Tempted to give upholstered headboards a try? You can explore a wide range of upholstered bed heads online and pick what suits your style and sense of aesthetics. With the above benefits of upholstered headboards, there’s more than one reason to include this element of style and comfort in your bedroom décor.

Photo by Francesca Tosolini on Unsplash