The DC Housing Market: 7 of the Greatest Places to Invest

There are many great places in Washington, DC when it comes to investing in real estate. You can learn more about the DC housing market here.

Washington DC is home to a lot of amazing things. From The White House to the Smithsonian Museums to countless restaurants, breweries, and entertainment venues, DC has it all.

It’s also home to some of the best real estate investment opportunities. The DC housing market is booming, and if you’re looking to invest in it, we’re here to help.

Read on for some of the best neighborhoods in DC to invest in real estate.

Trinidad

Trinidad is a booming neighborhood in the Northeast quadrant of Washington DC. The neighborhood is close to the famous dining and nightlife culture of H Street and a 10-minute walk to Union Market. It’s also close to the Metro Red Line so you can get wherever you need to in the city.

The neighborhood is full of 1920s rowhouses that are in high demand. The diverse neighborhood was once one of the most dangerous areas in DC but has risen to become one of the most sought after parts of the city.

The median sale price is $517,000 and the median home values are $367,172.

Brookland

The northeast DC neighborhood of Brookland is also known as “Little Rome” because of its high concentration of churches, chapels and monasteries. It’s been the home of Catholic University since 1887 and is a well-preserved older neighborhood.

Redevelopment of many of the older buildings has made it attractive to investors, and it’s home to one of the best art scenes in the city. It’s also home to the Brookland-CUA Metro station, a huge transit hub.

The median home value in Brookland is $526,524 while the median sales price is $576,861.

Woodridge

Another northeast neighborhood worth looking into is Woodridge. The quiet residential area features Colonials, Craftsman and Bungalow style homes from the early 20th century.

While the neighborhood itself may be quiet, it’s conveniently close to a bustling commercial area with plenty of restaurants, bars, and entertainment. The average sales price in Woodridge is $600,000.

Adams Morgan

If you’re looking to invest close to the action, the Adams Morgan neighborhood is where to be. Located just north of central downtown this area has a vibrant nightlife scene, including trendy bars, eclectic dining, and great music venues. It’s close to Dupont Circle and Thomas Circle, where you can also find a lot of great apartments.

With so much to do right outside of your doorstep, Adams Morgan is the dream neighborhood for those who want to ditch the car for a bike, transit, or simply their own two feet. The average sales price for a home in Adams Morgan is around $600,000.

Other Great Neighborhoods in the DC Housing Market

While we chose to highlight these few gems of the DC housing market, there are plenty of other great areas. Benning Ridge is a great area to invest in rental properties with plenty of duplexes and condos. Southwest Waterfront is a beautiful area just south of downtown with plenty of waterfront activities to be had and amazing views.

