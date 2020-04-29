The Home Control App: One-Stop Smart Home Management

by

Smart devices are everywhere nowadays. It goes much further than just the virtual assistant built into your mobile phone; just about every home appliance comes in some flavor of WiFi-enabled, capable of being integrated into a smart home network. From home entertainment systems and light bulbs to thermostats and even toasters, the possibilities are endless!

At the same time, though, it can get complicated controlling all these so-called “smart” devices. You’ve got to choose the perfect home control app to integrate each one so you can control everything from just one source instead of many. That’s where we come in. Here’s how to find the best home control app for your needs.

Finding a Unified Solution

There are lots of different smart device manufacturers out there. Google, Amazon, Nest, Apple — the list goes on and on! This can make it difficult to find a unified solution to putting all these devices together under one roof, especially if you have a mix of devices from two or more different smart device makers. Not every device is going to be as compatible with another, after all, and that means you could be in for some major headaches when it comes to integration.

If you’re first putting together a smart network for your home, one good idea is to choose devices all from the same manufacturer to ensure you have high compatibility between these devices. It will also make it easier to integrate all these devices into any existing home control app designed by the same manufacturer, as compatibility issues will likely be at a minimum. Setup might still take some time, but when you’re dealing with devices that are all designed to work together with one another from the beginning it will be easier overall.

Working With What You Got

Sometimes you don’t have the luxury of pre-planning your smart home network. You might have received some components as gifts, or you purchased devices without thinking about future integration. Whatever the case, you’re not completely up the creek without a paddle; there are a number of good, solid home control app options that support a wide variety of different models and manufacturers of smart devices, though sometimes getting them all to talk to one another can be rough.

How do you select the best home control app for you if you’re in this situation? Your best bet is to look for an app that explicitly states that it supports the specific devices you have. A word to the wise: some of these “hub” type home control apps that turn your mobile phone into a control panel in your pocket are available free of charge from the Android or Apple store, while others are available either for a one-time fee or through a recurring subscription model. It’s recommended to begin with a free home control app to see if it will be a good fit.

The Final Word on the Home Control App

Because of how varied and variable the world of smart devices is, choosing a home control app to get them working together properly can be a challenge. However, it’s not impossible. As long as you keep the above tips in mind, you’ll be well on your way towards having the smart home network of your dreams!