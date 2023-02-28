The Ins and Outs of YouTube Marketing for Real Estate

Youtube video marketing is a powerful tool, especially for real estate professionals. The ability to expand your reach and promote your brand through video content simply can’t be understated, especially with the heightened impact of this type of content. While there are dozens of different platforms for video content, such as Facebook, Instagram, and even TikTok, there’s one clear industry leader: YouTube. This means that if you’re interested in video marketing, then you’ll need to know the ins and outs of this platform intimately. Here’s what you should know about YouTube Marketing for real estate.

It’s All About the Algorithm

With more than 2.5 billion monthly active users, YouTube is second only to Facebook in popularity as a social media platform. The vast majority of videos on YouTube are user-generated content, and that means there are a lot of users watching content created by all types of creators. That’s a lot of data for YouTube to manage, and it does so through the use of advanced algorithms to match users with the videos they’re most likely to enjoy watching.

Understanding how to use YouTube marketing for real estate revolves around understanding how this algorithm works. Once you gain this understanding, you can create video content that’s optimized for the algorithm, making it much more likely that your video marketing will be much more effective; the better optimized your videos are, the higher the chances they’ll be viewed by the demographics you want to target.

Strategies for Catering to the YouTube Algorithm

Thankfully, there’s plenty of information readily available on how YouTube’s algorithm works. You can use this knowledge to your advantage by designing effective marketing strategies for optimizing your content. Here are just a few important points you should be aware of.

Give YouTube What It’s Looking For

YouTube has stated that its algorithm runs on what it calls the “Four Rs”. In other words, the algorithm prioritizes (or de-prioritizes) content according to specific criteria: it removes content that violates its policies, seeks to reduce false news, raises up news and information sources that are authoritative, and attempts to reward trusted creators. In other words, the platform uses its algorithm to automatically ensure content is following guidelines, is providing correct and accurate information, and is coming from channels and creators that are authoritative and can be trusted. Adhering to the Four Rs when conceptualizing your own content will ensure the algorithm will put you in a more advantageous position in user feeds.

YouTube Content is Fully Integrated into Google Search

Perhaps even more important to understand is that YouTube’s algorithm is tied to Google’s search engine. Google is YouTube’s parent company after all, and this means that someone using Google to find information on specific subjects is fed YouTube video results when relevant. This means you’ll need to also optimize your videos - especially your video descriptions for relevance so that they show up in search queries effectively. Ensure you’re using proper keywords in descriptions and video title tags to drive traffic to your video while also ensuring the content itself is following the 4 Rs and you’re likely to see even better engagement.

The Final Word on YouTube Video Marketing

Ensuring your video content is optimized for both the YouTube algorithm and Google Search will go a long way in providing you with the foundation to succeed. Remember, though, that there’s more to effective video marketing - there’s also sharing that content to other platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and any other social media site that supports video. On top of that, there’s creating content that’s effective and engaging in the first place as well. Keep these things in mind and your video marketing efforts are much more likely to pay off.