The Most Common Mistakes In Office Cleaning

Aside from your home, your office is probably the other place where you spend most of your time in, so it's crucial that you keep it tidy at all times and ensure that it is cleaned thoroughly and consistently. If you don't have the time or manpower to handle this task, it is best to look for an experienced company that can handle janitorial cleaning services for your workspace.

Doing so can actually help you save money on your cleaning budget and even increase employee productivity by keeping surfaces clean and germ-free. For one, regular and thorough cleaning will help prevent the growth of disease-causing germs and bacteria, which will minimize your staff members' sick days and improve their performance.

Employee morale and overall job satisfaction also increase with a clean working environment because they can focus more on their tasks without getting distracted by all the clutter. Aside from these, an organized space results in fewer fire hazards as well as a lower risk of your staff getting injured from slipping or tripping.

While cleaning your office space, remember that there are a few things you can do to make the process easier and more efficient. Cleaning should be taken seriously and not just haphazardly done for appearances' sake. Here are some of the most common mistakes to avoid when cleaning the office:

1. Not Keeping Your Cleaning Supplies Organized

This may come as a surprise, but many often forget to return cleaning supplies to their proper storage after use. It's a simple step, but neglecting it can lead to frustration and stress the next time you decide to clean. After all, it will be difficult to get started when you can't even find the things you need.

It is best to keep all your cleaning supplies together in one place so they don't get mixed up with other things around the office. Label each container with its contents to make it easier for everyone to identify the proper product or tool to use for the area that needs cleaning. This will increase efficiency while reducing clutter and preventing waste because when you know exactly what you have and where they are stored, you won't end up overbuying or doubling up on supplies.

2. Setting Aside Cleaning For A Later Time

When things get busy at work, it can be tempting to just leave the mess as it is until you finish the urgent tasks and have time to clean. However, this is a bad idea because the mess will only continue to accumulate dirt and grime, eventually becoming unsightly and even harder to get rid of.

Leaving messes and spills for a later time can also pose a health and safety risk. For example, spills on the floor or cluttered pathways can lead to slips, trips, and falls, while dirty dishes or food waste can attract pests and bacteria, posing a risk to everyone's health.

3. Neglecting The Common Areas

The common areas in your office, such as break rooms, bathrooms, and conference rooms, are some of the most heavily used areas in the office. They are also places where employees and visitors usually gather, which is why they can quickly become hotspots for germs and bacteria unless they are properly maintained and disinfected.

Aside from preventing the spread of illness and keeping your employees healthy, keeping the common areas in the office clean can extend the lifespan of equipment like coffee makers or printers that are typically kept in these places. By regularly cleaning the area, you are also removing dust and debris

that accumulate on the surface, which helps to extend their lifespan and prevent the need for costly repairs or replacements.

4. Not Changing Your Cleaning Supplies Often Enough

Cleaning supplies must be replaced every so often, depending on the type of material and how it was used and stored. Many of these cleaning tools can become a breeding ground for germs and bacteria if they are used beyond the recommended time. For example, dishwashing sponges should be replaced or at least cleaned with bleach once a week because they can harbor dangerous bacteria otherwise.

Other items like mop heads and cleaning rags should be rinsed properly, air-dried after every use, and replaced every two months. Some tools, however, are more long-lasting and can be used repeatedly as long as they are properly washed and maintained. This includes vacuum cleaners, scrubbing brushes, feather dusters, brooms, and other items that should be replaced only when they show signs of degradation. Lastly, cleaning solutions must be used within their expiry dates and stored correctly according to instructions to ensure effectiveness.