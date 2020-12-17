The Perfect Residential Support: What to Know About Residential Scaffolding

by

So, you have reached that point where you have enough money to spare and start building your dream house, eh? Or maybe, you just want to be in on the trend of modern houses and renovate your current home? Whether it’s building something new, restoring the old, adding extensions, even applying for decorative work, scaffolding is an essential part of the job.

If you try to ask any professional, you will definitely hear them say that scaffolding is the most familiar and vital aspect of any construction work. It lays the foundation of the building, the perfect support for any residential establishment.

There are many scaffolding companies now available, and the great challenge is for you to find the right one. To help you with that, here is a list of things you should know about residential scaffolding.

But First! Look for Appropriate Services

Homeowners need to consider good residential scaffolding services when starting any construction project. Scaffolding designs take skills, so it must be done by the right team of scaffolders trained to be attentive to details, produce high-quality products, and provide a seamless building process.

Most of the companies’ services include general trades such as carpentry, stone masonry, building, painting, among others. The one you choose to hire must be experts in the industry’s know-how and offer services above and beyond.

It is best to work with a local residential company.

Meanwhile, here are other essential things you must also be aware of:

Choose the Right Type of Scaffolding You Need

Scaffolds come in different structures and support methods, depending on your house’s form and the type of construction work.

There are two basic types, and these are:

Supported scaffolding – as its name suggests, this type consists of one or more wood or metal platforms that are supported by poles, outriggers, frames, and other similar members that provide rigid, load-bearing support. The most common among the various types of supported scaffolding system is the frame scaffold. Suspended Scaffolding – this type uses one or more platforms tied to a rope or chain, which is then suspended from the roofs, and the height is adjusted depending on the desired level. This type is usually used for repair works and painting. It may not be as common as the supported scaffolding, but they are still important for residential projects.

Other types include aerial lifts, steel scaffolding, single scaffolding, double scaffolding, and many others. Indeed, there are a wide array of types you can choose from, and you must be aware of the purpose, usage, and result of each type so you can easily select the right kind of scaffolding you need for your residence.

Check For Safety and Insurance

It is crucial for any scaffolding work to maintain safety on site as it usually involves working at height. If you choose to hire company services, make sure that they have valid insurance covering the set of risks workers might encounter.

Scaffoldings must be checked for safety before using it, every seven days when it is constructed, or when alterations are made due to damage and environmental conditions.

According to OSHA’s scaffolding standard, a qualified person must design and inspect for the scaffolds’ feasibility and safety and their components, and these must not exceed their maximum capacity or intended load.

Frequently Asked Questions

You might have questions about certain aspects of scaffolding, like why you need it and when you need it, so here is a compilation of answers that might help you be enlightened.

Why is scaffolding necessary?

Scaffolding offers support and elevation and provides builders with a strategic platform to carry out their work fast, efficiently, and safely. Think of it as a human backbone. Can you imagine yourself without a backbone to help you sit and stand? Not a good sight, right? Likewise, scaffolding serves as your residence’s support and is very important, just like that.

When do I need scaffolding?

Scaffolding is integral for major construction projects like building or renovating your home because it usually involves a high level of risk for the workers, especially when the height of the residence is high. On the other hand, for those projects that are assessed to be in low-risk situations, it usually does not require scaffolding. In short, it depends on the work and its level of risk.

Why do I need to hire a scaffolding company?

Everyone wants high-quality results, and hiring legitimate companies would ensure you of that quality. Besides, they make sure that the construction process is safer and that the project is carried out on time. Plus, they have access to useful tools necessary for the completion of the project.

When do I need to hire a scaffolding company?

If you are on to a major project, like building your dream house or renovating your current one, then it is no question that you need to scout and hire a scaffolding company.

Takeaway

They say that your house is probably one of the most critical investments you would make throughout your lifetime, and truly it is. So, you mustn’t miss any detail, and that starts with the scaffolds, the framework of your beloved home.