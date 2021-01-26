by

No matter how skilled you are at any particular task or pastime, there’s a good chance your skills are going to pale in comparison to those of a professional. Sure, you might be a good guitarist, but next to Tom Morello or John Frusciante, you’d struggle just to keep up. Your painting chops might be next level, but can you go toe to toe with the likes of Goya or Monet?

The point is, even a particularly skilled amateur isn’t going to be able to compare to a person who makes a living from their craft. For those interested in renovating a home, this rings exceptionally true. While you may be able to do a half-decent job with the construction, do you trust yourself to redecorate?

If you don’t, you’re going to want to get in touch with an interior designer. By getting in touch with one of these professional masters of decor, you’ll take your interior design game to the next level, assuring that your remodel will be accompanied by the decor it deserves. With their help, you can make sure that your home looks way, way better after the remodel.

But what are the advantages of hiring an interior designer, more specifically? What can you expect when working with an interior designer, and how can you best equip them to ensure that you get your money’s worth out of their work? These are the questions we’re going to be asking today; let’s begin!

The benefits of hiring an interior designer

Of course, you might not be convinced by our intro. Why hire an interior designer? If you’ve got a decent sense of style, you can just as well decorate the place yourself essentially at cost. This is a good argument, and if you’re comfortable with the work involved, it’s a viable option. Nevertheless, there are a lot of upsides to hiring an interior designer; let’s take a look at a few.

Less work

Despite the apparent ease with which interior design can be done, the process of renovating a living space can be time consuming and tiring. Choosing decor, coordinating the colors of furniture and other similar tasks can be arduous and infuriating, leaving you feeling clueless and frustrated without so much as an idea of how to go on.

By hiring an experienced interior designer, you can circumvent these problems almost entirely. While you’ll still have discretionary control over all decisions regarding the interior design of your newly remodeled home, your interior designer will do all the legwork and leave you free to focus on your remodel. Whether you’re going with a contemporary design aesthetic or a traditional one, you’re sure to be thankful they’re in your corner!

Efficiency

Another salient benefit of hiring an interior designer to oversee your remodel is efficiency. No matter how good you think yourself to be when it comes to interior design, you’re not going to be able to match the efficiency with which a professional interior designer will be able to work. If you want to make your remodel go as fast as possible, you’ll definitely want to hire one.

An interior designer will all but completely eliminate the headaches associated with this type of work, getting things done as quickly and efficiently as possible. They’ve got the connections and the resources to purchase materials and decor with as little hassle as possible, and they’ll be able to move the process along smoothly without any hassle.

The professional touch

Perhaps the most attractive upside of hiring a professional interior designer is the assurance that your remodel will end up looking as good as it possibly can, with a well coordinated, professional appearance. You may be a great amateur interior designer, but experience comes with time and if you want your design aesthetic to be on the cutting edge, this is one of the best reasons to hire an interior design professional.

By hiring a professional interior designer, you’ll be making sure that every facet of your remodel is seen to in such a way that you’ll be happy with it well into the future. From the color of the interior to the choice of wood grain on the furniture, you’ll be able to rest easy knowing that the way things look is well thought out and professionally planned, without the inclusion of outdated interior design elements. Such is the value of the professional touch!

A trove of knowledge

Finally, hiring a professional interior designer will grant you an all but inexhaustible wealth of knowledge regarding interior design choices. Your interior designer will advise you on questions such as whether or not you’d like to incorporate exposed brick into your remodel, or even something avant garde like a wall mural.

Your interior designer will also advise you on incorporating the latest interior design trends into your remodel, giving you an idea of what’s likely to catch on and what will be left behind. If you ask them to, they might even help you adopt a more minimalistic approach to interior design, opting for simplicity over spectacle.

Finding an interior designer

Of course, before you hire an interior designer, you’ve got to find one that fits your remodel and can be counted on to do good work. If you’ve never worked with one before, this might seem like a somewhat daunting task, but rest assured, you’ve got nothing to fear. With a bit of searching, you’ll find one that’s perfect for you.

The best place to start is with a simple online search; find some interior designers in your area and get some estimates. Share your remodel’s scope and scale with them, and let them know what you’re expecting from an interior design point of view. After speaking to a couple interior designers, you should have a good idea of what it will probably cost you.

If you haven’t yet found one that fits the bill, you can do some more searching. Find a real estate agent in your area and ask for a recommendation or use tools like craigslist and Facebook marketplace. If it’s a lower price you’re looking for, you’re likely to find it using these methods. These interior designers are likely to be just as if not more experienced than their more well-established counterparts, and you’ll likely get a great deal too.

Whichever route you choose, be sure to get a copy of the interior designer’s portfolio and previous work, so you know their unique preferences and style. This will give a better idea of what to expect, and how to get your ideal look for your living space. It will also help you feel more in touch with them, so communication is easier.

Meeting with the designer

Once you’ve chosen an interior designer, you can go forward by setting up an in-person meeting with them to establish your terms for your remodel. You can discuss pricing, materials and what you want from the new interior design of your freshly remodeled home. Just give your interior designer a call and set up a meet in a place you both agree upon.

Meeting with your designer will allow you to discuss important things to you in a remodel and settle on a coherent theme and aesthetic for your remodel. You’ll be able to propose ideas for interior decor, and your interior designer can help you choose which ideas to keep and which to discard. They’ll assist you in choosing the right colors for each different space in your home, so your aesthetic remains coherent and attractive.

This meeting will also allow you to discuss pricing and cost estimates, both for materials and labor. While the cost of hiring an interior designer might seem a bit steep, the savings coupled with the value added by their timely work and professional touch are well worth the cost.

Finally, meeting with your interior designer will help you get a feel for whether or not they’re a good fit for you. While it’s essential to be familiar with their portfolio and body of work, it’s also important that you feel a connection with your interior designer. If you meet and feel uncomfortable or apathetic about them, you might want to resume your search for the perfect interior designer.

Working with your interior designer

Once you’ve found an interior designer who is knowledgeable, experienced and easy to work with, you’re well on your way to having the most well decorated interior of any house on the block. Things are going to start moving now, and before you know it, your house will look like something from an interior design magazine.

Your interior designer will advise you on a lot of things, from choosing materials that mesh well with each other, to adding the master’s touch to the aesthetics of the interior of your home. They’ll speed up the process of remodeling with the wealth of information and resources they possess, and ultimately prove themselves to be an invaluable asset.

With this article, we hope we’ve convinced you of the benefits of hiring an interior designer and giving you some helpful tips on finding and working with one. This isn’t a comprehensive guide to finding and working with an interior designer, but it is a good place to start; we hope that we’ve been of some help!

With this article, we hope we've convinced you of the benefits of hiring an interior designer and giving you some helpful tips on finding and working with one. This isn't a comprehensive guide to finding and working with an interior designer, but it is a good place to start; we hope that we've been of some help!