5 interior design trends set to go out of fashion in 2020

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Home interior looks are evolving, and even the open floor plan may be losing some of its long-lasting appeal. Design pros weighed in on a recent realtor.com article on the home decorating trends that may lose some popularity heading into 2020.

Here are a few of the trends that they say are falling by the wayside:

1. The accent wall

The lone wall painted in one contrasting color is losing fans. Instead, “it’s time to boldly enter the new decade by fearlessly experimenting with paint,” Amanda Amato-Scotto, CEO and principal designer at AMA Designs & Interiors, told realtor.com. “Washing all the walls in a bold color—including millwork and trim—is much more powerful and sophisticated. If you love a color enough to paint one wall, go the extra mile by painting the entire room.”

2. Rose gold

“[Rose gold] has seemed to reach its expiration date,” Stephanie Purcell, designer and owner of Redesigned Classics, told realtor.com. But pinks are still hot, particularly bolder shades like magentas and corals. Mixed metals—like in brass and nickel—are still popular, but rose gold is not part of that trend, designers say.

3. Farmhouse style

Big and small retailers jumped on the farmhouse bandwagon and made this a mass-produced look that designers have grown tired of. “These put-together trends lack unique personality,” Purcell told realtor.com. “Mass-produced furniture feels impersonal, and many are opting for more unique, one-of-a-kind pieces, meaning you will likely see more eclectic style mixes, with heirlooms and vintage items making a comeback.”

4. Light neutrals

The gray momentum is slowing, and warmer tones—such as light browns, beiges, and creamy whites—are entering. “In 2020, there will be a resurgence of warm earth-tone hues, including champagne, mushroom, ochre, amber, and jade,” Amato-Scotto adds. But also expect bolder colors to enter.

5. Open floor plans

For the past decade, the open floor plan has consistently gained widespread appeal, but now some homeowners are showing a desire to bring back some walls and add in privacy. “The biggest revolt with millennials will be the desire for well-defined spaces for living, working, eating, and cooking,” Justin Riordan, interior designer, founder and architect of Spade and Archer Design Agency, told realtor.com.