The Real Estate Software Tools You Need as an Agent

If you’re looking for a “secret weapon” as a real estate professional that will give you an edge over your competition, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some of the most real estate software tools that you should be using as an agent in today’s marketplace.

Zillow Premier Agent

Let’s begin with the elephant in the room. Whether or not you like Zillow as a platform, it’s ubiquitous because of how robust its feature set is. While you can use Zillow for free to submit MLS listings and have them linked to you, opting for the Zillow Premier Agent option ensures that your name is the only one that is listed. This increases your chances of earning full commissions on sales. With the price between $20 to $60 per lead, Zillow Premier Agent easily pays for itself many times over.

Revaluate

Identifying properties that are about to go on the market is integral to success as a real estate agent, and that’s just what Revaluate helps you accomplish. Thanks to the way this real estate software uses predictive analytics and machine learning, it can identify homeowners who are more likely to move within the next three to six months based on demographic, social media, and consumer data. Plans start at $139 per month, but the time and energy saved from not having to cold call is worth it!

ShowingTime

Showing properties to prospective buyers is all about organization. Keeping things like contacts, lockbox codes, and notes organized makes things go much more smoothly, which is why ShowingTime is a great fit for so many agents. The free app both integrates and automates showing schedules, buyer agent feedback, notes, pictures, and videos for every listing you use and syncs with both Sentrilock and Supra eKEY lockboxes.

Placester

Having your own professional website is an absolute requirement for any real estate agent today. Designing that website, however, isn’t always easy – especially if you’re attempting to do it yourself. Placester is a great solution for this. Starting at just $80 for members of the National Association of Realtors, the site offers all-in one integrations for IDX, has an on-board CRM, a large design library, multiple page templates, and drip email campaign functionality.

Smarter Agent Mobile

You’re on the go a lot as an agent, so a real estate software solution that works seamlessly in mobile format is key. Smarter Agent Mobile is a great place to find white-label apps that you can then customize with your own listing, agents, and branding starting at just $49 a month. Imagine offering a bespoke app to offer to clients and prospects, one they can download and use to talk directly to your agents thanks to its built-in IDX compatibility!