The Top 10 Real Estate Influencers You Should Be Following

Social media drives so much of our activity today, and not just for entertainment purposes, either. In our modern, interconnected world, the biggest movers and shakers in the social media sector, known as “influencers”, are celebrities in their own right and have built-in fanbases that often hang off their every word. These influencers can specialize in any type of content, from makeup and fashion to politics, humor, online gaming, or more – and influencers can use their digital reach as a marketing tool.

This tool is incredibly powerful and can create whole fortunes overnight. In fact, 90 percent of businesses feel that influencer marketing is highly profitable; getting a positive mention from an influencer for your brand exposes it to the entirety of that influencer’s followers. Influencer marketing for real estate is an incredible resource that you should be investigating and leveraging for your own benefit as a real estate professional – that includes knowing which influencers to follow.

What Is a Real Estate Influencer?

Influencers can and do exist in every marketing sector, and that includes real estate. An influencer specializing in real estate concentrates on creating content that’s relevant to that sector, as this is the job of the influencer. Real estate social media content can take dozens of different forms and can be as varied as videos showcasing high-rise apartments on the market, sharing details about specific neighborhoods, providing content on how-to home improvement, DIY tips, and tricks, or home décor.

Who Is the Real Estate Influencer?

The real estate influencer can come from any walk of life. Many influencers already work in the real estate sector as a professional, such as an agent or a broker. Others might be in a line of work that’s adjacent to realty, such as landscaping, interior design, or general contracting and construction. Others still may start out as hobbyists that have a passion for architecture, the history of local buildings, or any number of other related topics. What unites them all, though, is that they are all content creators.

The List

Let’s get into our list of the top ten real estate influencers you should be following. These influencers all create attractive social media content and have burgeoning follower counts.

With a combined follower count of 4.1 million across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, Ryan is the certified biggest name in real estate influencing. Ryan got his start as a real estate agent and has since seen massive success to the point where he’s now the star of Bravo television’s Million Dollar Listing.

If you’ve ever watched Shark Tank on ABC, you’ll already know Barbara Corcoran! One of the main investors, Barbara’s been with the show since the beginning, making 53 transactions through 2020, with the largest being a massive $350,000 for a 40 percent stake in Coverplay. She’s also got a combined reach of 3.5 million social media followers!

Sometimes it’s quality, not quantity. Gogo Bethke might have “only” 65,000 Instagram followers, but she’s earned herself the title of “the Queen of Social Media”, she’s made over $56 million in real estate, landing her within the top 3 percent of realtors for three years straight. Pretty good for someone who started out as a real estate agent from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The biggest fish in an already massive pond, Grant Cardone has a truly eye-watering combined follower count of 13.4 million followers across all his socials. Grant focuses on property advice, real estate success stories, and motivational talks. While he likes to refer to himself as a businessman and not an influencer, the writing’s on the wall!

With 3.8 million social media followers, Graham focuses on creating truly compelling YouTube video content that provides great information to people interested in getting started in the world of real estate.

6. Fredrik Eklund

Fredrik offers a laser focus on just a few real estate markets: New York, California, Florida, and Texas. The formula works, and thanks to his down-to-earth approach to social media that concentrates on autobiographical information rather than marketing, it’s netted him over 2.09 million followers worldwide. It’s also led to an appearance on Million Dollar Listing: New York right alongside Ryan Serhant.

7. Cody Sperber

This US Navy veteran has 1.3 million social media followers and has earned himself the nickname as “the Clever Investor” for a reason, as he shows how anyone can become a major real estate investor, even someone who started with zero cash after leaving the military.

8. Tom Ferry

With just over 1 million social media followers, Tom Ferry is a strategy coach and a podcast host with a focus on YouTube content. Tom’s videos often feature intimate, in-depth interviews with other real estate professionals, making him a great resource for others looking for insider tips.

9. Josh Altman

With appearances on both Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Million Dollar Listing: LA, Josh Altman’s success was nearly guaranteed – and his 1.02 million social media following is proof positive of that. He’s a best-selling author, has been profiled by both Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, and leads in the younger demographics.

10. Tracy Tutor

One of only three women on this list, Tracy has the distinction of being the first female realtor featured on Million Dollar Listing, making her a trendsetter! She’s also got 241,000 combined social media followers and has helped high-profile clients like Edward Norton and Channing Tatum with their own property searches.

The Last Word on Real Estate Influencers

Following these real estate influencers opens up so many opportunities for real estate professionals. You can learn from their successful strategies and keep your ear to the ground on what the market is doing, opening up countless opportunities for your own growth as a real estate agent as well. Be sure to follow these influencers and more!