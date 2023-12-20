This Christmas, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas Sends Homeowners $30.5M in Automatic Refunds

Just in time for the Christmas holidays, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will disburse over $30.5 million in automatic refunds to approximately 9,000 property owners who overpaid their First Installment taxes last year. Almost half of the refunds, about 48%, will be directly deposited into the property owners' accounts over the next three months. To check for eligibility for an automatic refund, visit cookcountytreasurer.com, select the purple box labeled "Your Property Tax Overview," and enter your address or 14-digit Property Index Number (PIN).

The breakdown of automatic refunds is as follows:

Approximately 1,900 homeowners who paid their property taxes online will receive a total of $13.1 million electronically deposited into their bank accounts.

About 4,000 homeowners who paid their taxes through a bank/mortgage escrow account will be sent refund checks totaling $8 million.

Around 2,900 homeowners who paid taxes amounting to $9.3 million in cash or by check will receive an electronic refund or be sent a refund application to ensure the rightful recipient receives the refund.

Maria Pappas

Most of the refunds will be allocated to homeowners who receive property tax exemptions, which are applied to the Second Installment tax bill and reduce the total taxes owed. These exemptions include Homeowner, Senior Citizen, Senior Freeze, and Disabled Persons. The Second Installment 2022 property tax bills were due on December 1, 2023.

his service is a huge convenience for homeowners who have overpaid their property taxes. Most will not have to file an application, fill out any forms or deal with any paperwork. They will get their money automatically. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas

Since the inception of the automatic refund program in 2018, Pappas has refunded approximately $121.2 million to over 155,015 property owners without requiring applications.

Property taxes are due in two annual installments. Taxpayers receiving automatic refunds paid First Installment amounts exceeding the year's total due.