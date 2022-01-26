TikTok Instant Pages: Better Ad Conversions

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

If you are already using TikTok ads for your real estate company, you will soon have access to a new tool to better your reach and conversions: TikTok Instant Page.

TikTok Instant Pages are essentially lightweight web pages that load 11 times faster than typical pages. An Instant Page works in conjunction with eligible TikTok ads and can be created only in the TikTok Ads Manager dashboard; however, the feature is currently unavailable to some users.

TikTok launched Instant Pages on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, to offer advertisers better tools that maximize conversions while reducing the cost per action by up to 40%.

The new feature takes users from a call to action within a TikTok ad to the Instant Page and finally to an advertiser’s website or sales landing page, where they can take action.

Building Instant Pages is a straightforward process. Advertisers can customize their Instant Pages based on TikTok templates already available for different categories:

Products for sale: suitable for products, services, and special offers;

suitable for products, services, and special offers; Brand story: ideal for sharing brand stories and news about products and services;

ideal for sharing brand stories and news about products and services; Introduction & brand pitch: for companies launching new brands or encouraging new customers to discover and try a company’s products or services;

for companies launching new brands or encouraging new customers to discover and try a company’s products or services; Movie trailer: a movie trailer experience with the option of landscape view;

a movie trailer experience with the option of landscape view; Custom : use the drag-and-drop modules to customize your Instant Page freely, adding only the components – logo, image, button, video, carousel (image slideshow), text, header, coupon, and product package – you need for your advertising campaign.

: use the drag-and-drop modules to customize your Instant Page freely, adding only the components – logo, image, button, video, carousel (image slideshow), text, header, coupon, and product package – you need for your advertising campaign. Convert an existing website into an Instant Page: click Instant Create and enter the URL of the page you want to recreate, then click Generate.

If you have access to the new feature, you can already use TikTok Instant Pages for various advertising objectives:

To drive traffic to an external website: although not mandatory, you should use the TikTok Pixel to track user actions and traffic on your website.

To generate conversions directly on your TikTok Instant Page: for reach, video views, and conversions.

To get the most out of the new TikTok Instant Pages, the company recommends best practices that include campaign planning and ad creating.

For campaign planning, you should target the most relevant audience test several Instant Pages with different messages and imagery to see which perform best. Last but not least, select the on-site page optimization option if you use the Conversions advertising objective.

The best practices for ad creative include a call to action buttons with a style and color that make it “pop” on the Instant Page. In addition, video file sizes must be under 100MB to load fast, and the length should remain within two minutes. The Instant Pages template library already offers layouts that adhere to these best practices.

Are TikTok Instant Pages Suitable for Real Estate Businesses?

The short answer is yes, and here is an example of using Instant Pages for real estate and related businesses. LowerMyBills used Instant Pages to generate interest for a home refinancing inquiry form related to the new GSE mortgage program for the middle class. As a result, LowerMyBills recorded a 20% decrease in CPA during this campaign compared to the brand’s platform ads that didn’t incorporate TikTok Instant Page.