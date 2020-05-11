by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Whether you’ve been in the real estate industry for decades or you’re fresh out of college, every realtor wants to improve and sell more homes—and rightfully so! You get a commission on each sold home, after all. Continue reading to learn some tips for becoming a successful realtor.

Sharpen your sales and negotiation skills

The job of a realtor is essentially that of a salesperson. That said, one major common component in the roles of salespeople and real estate agents is the relationships they build. Maintaining good relationships with buyers, sellers, and other realtors is crucial to being a successful real estate agent. However, to build those professional relationships and improve sales, you need to take the time to sharpen sales and negotiation skills.

Don’t burn bridges with other real estate agents

Sometimes realtors find themselves overwhelmed, and they pass out leads to other agents that they trust and enjoy working with. However, if you’ve burned bridges with the local agents, you’re going to miss out on a lot of leads that could add up a huge amount of revenue for you. In other words, much like developing relationships for sales, you need to maintain those relationships, even if they’re with a realtor you don’t agree with all the time.

Be available and flexible

Unless you’re working primarily with retired buyers and sellers, most will have a day job and need you to be available at different hours. If you’re a veteran in the real estate world, you already know this to be true. However, for those who are new, calling it a day at four or five in the evening won’t serve for many of your clients who are just getting off work. Being a successful realtor requires you to be flexible with your hours and available to your clients.

Hire a professional cleaning service

Every buyer expects to have some issues when they’re buying a used home, but no one wants to move into someone else’s mess. For this and other reasons, realtors should use cleaning services. You could significantly improve your sales and showings simply by developing a relationship with a professional cleaning service. Invest a little money into your projects, and you’ll begin seeing a decrease in buyers trying to negotiate the price down over simple aesthetics.

There’s no question that real estate is a wildly competitive market. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t be successful. If you begin adopting some of these tips for becoming a successful realtor, you’ll likely begin to see an increase in your sales and opportunities.