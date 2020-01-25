Tips for Designing an Ultra Comfortable Bedroom

by

Nothing looks more inviting at the end of a long day than a cozy bedroom. Regardless of its size, there are several things that you can do to make your bedroom seem ultra-comfortable.

Add Big Pillows

Start by adding some big comfortable pillows to your bedroom. While you can find them at many stores, it is also incredibly easy to make your own pillowcases at home. If you hate the top sheet, then cut it up and sew it to make pillowcases that will coordinate perfectly with your bedding.

Layer Your Rugs

Concentrate on finding rugs where the colors go together nice and coordinate with your bedding. You can choose rugs that have several different designs and shapes as long as the colors work perfectly together. Choose to put a particular comfortable one where you will step first thing in the morning.

Select the Right Lighting

Just like you have layered your rugs, your bedroom should have layered lighting. Do not dare to go with the lamps that your parents gave you for a wedding present. Start with a large statement light hung high in your bedroom to provide ambient light. While you have many different choices, you also need task lighting in your bedroom if you plan on doing activities there, like reading, where you will need more light. Finish lighting your bedroom by adding accent lighting that draws attention to your favorite piece of art hung on the wall or some other feature of your bedroom.

Focus on Your Bed

It is essential that you have a comfortable place to lie down. Start with a quality mattress, but avoid those with a pillowtop covering because you cannot flip those over as your mattress ages. Then, add a fluffy pillow top. Two comforters make your bed look cozier. You are not in college anymore, so splurge on a headboard. Then, figure out how to put your bed in its own cocoon. While there are several choices, a canopy bed with frilly curtains is one possibility.

Make the Space Your Own

One of the most important things to do is to make your bedroom your own creation. Many people hang favorite family members’ pictures from the wall, but there is no requirement to do that in your case. Instead, opt for a choice that makes you happy. It may be colorful artwork that you have created or artwork that speaks to your soul. You may also want to make your bedroom seem bigger by using mirrors.

Choose the Right Linen

Cotton bedding can seem stiff and formal. Instead, opt for linen bedding. Choose sheets with a high thread count as they will last longer. Likewise, those with a higher natural fiber content will last longer than those constructed of manmade fabric. You will pay a little more for quality sheets, but they will be ultra-comfortable.

There are many ways to create an ultra-comfortable bedroom. Following these tips is a great place to start. Then, showcase your own personality to make it the most comfortable space in your home.

