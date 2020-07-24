by

There’s no question that the coronavirus has made work difficult for many and it certainly affected real estate agents. While every state is responding to COVID-19 differently, many real estate agents are still working from home and required to have a minimal number of people present during showings. While being out of the office and following CDC guidelines can be challenging, people are still buying homes because mortgage rates are at all-time lows. If you’d like some tips for working from home as a real estate agent, follow our guide below.

Stay regimented

Arguably the hardest part about working from home is staying organized and consistent. Do your best to stay on the same schedule every day as if you were going into the office. If you don’t have a home office, you need a makeshift one. Simply sitting in the same spot in your home each day will train your brain to go into work mode when you get in your “office.” Moreover, now’s not the time to stop exercising, watching your diet, and getting dressed. Go into each day like it’s a regular workday—you just happen to be working in your home.

Minimize distractions

While being at home is comfortable, it also opens ourselves up to distractions like children, family, pets, television, radio, tablets, and, of course, our cell phones. Chances are, you saw a slump in motivation and productivity when you began working from home—you’re not alone. For most people, the drop in productivity was largely due to homelife’s distractions. Do your best to separate yourself from the distractions, even if that means you need to ask your family not to bother you between your work hours.

Give yourself a break

Whether you want to admit it or not, you need to take breaks throughout the day. If your only break throughout the day is a quick lunch and you’re working through your lunch, you’re not really taking a break. Even if you use a standing desk, you need to move around throughout the day because there’s nothing healthy about a sedentary lifestyle. Every couple of hours or so, stand up and go for a short walk; your mind and body will thank you.

Make sure you have a great internet connection

Your internet has never been more important than now because it’s your path to listings, follow-ups, and new clients. Obviously, everyone’s on the internet even more right now, so you really want to ensure you’re doing what you can to avoid interruptions. The most reliable connection will come from a wired network or connecting your computer directly to your router with an ethernet cable. Chances are, you have an ethernet cable somewhere in your home—just keep an eye out for the signs that you need a new cable.

Some people enjoy working from home, while others can’t wait to get back to the office. Whether you’re the first person or the latter, you have to make the most of working from home. Our tips for working from home as a real estate agent should help you get back on track so that you can start closing more sales.