Top 10 Home Buying/Selling Trending Topics for 2024

Professionals from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate consistently offer clients expert advice and support to make the most of their homeownership journey in the real estate market. Here are the top 10 trending topics for homebuyers and sellers in 2024:

Homeownership is the fastest way to stabilize housing expenses and build wealth. If you plan to stay in an area for more than two or three years, consider owning instead of renting.

"Homeownership is the fastest and most reliable way to stabilize your housing expense and build wealth at the same time." - Doug Shepherd, broker at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Champions Speak with at least two brokers to compare rates and fees. Look for online reviews to make an informed decision.

"Speak with at least two brokers, as rates and fees can vary. Look for reviews. If you can't find any online in this day and age, there is likely a reason!" - Gaetano Marra, broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra Home Spend 25% of your take-home income on the mortgage payment, including principal, interest, taxes, and insurance. Consider starting with a starter home, which could be a one- or two-bedroom apartment, townhome, or small single detached ranch.

"In some markets, that could be a one- or two-bedroom apartment condo. In other markets that could be a townhome or a small single detached ranch. In most cases, it's a home that is under the median price point for the local market." - Jack Gross, president and CEO at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Cassidon Realty Evaluate the financial aspects of owning a condo or townhome, considering long-term plans, appreciation, resale value, and potential future assessments.

"A buyer should think about long-term plans and whether expenses associated with owning a condo or townhome are worth it in the long run. Will the home appreciate like a single-family home? Is it good for resale? What if there are assessments in the future? Can I afford them?" - Dana Hall-Bradley, realtor/owner at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fine Living Build-to-rent communities offer a compromise for those who want single-family home-style living with rental agreements and condo-like amenities.

"They offer a good compromise for those who have considered owning a home but either can't or don't want to take the plunge." - Jan Carlisle, a realtor with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Paracle New homes have energy-efficient materials and appliances to save you money on bills. New developments are often in undeveloped areas, which may mean less nearby infrastructure. However, it could also indicate potential growth and a 'safe' investment.

"Most new construction homes come with a builder's warranty, which means any issues or defects that arise within the first few years are covered by the builder." - Jessica Poulos, co-owner and broker at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Northwest Home Team Improve outdoor spaces to increase curb appeal, focusing on painting, landscaping, cleanliness, and enjoyment.

"When deciding on what outdoor projects to take on to increase that curb appeal, view it from a buyer perspective. I often suggest the acronym PLACE: Paint, Landscape, Appealing, Clean, Enjoy."- Sandra Harvey, Realtor with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers Downsizing can be a positive and empowering experience as you transition into your senior years.

"With careful planning and consideration, it can be a positive and empowering experience and prepare you for taking on the new transition in your life." - Jana Adams, associate broker at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group Consider preparing the home with new paint and flooring before moving in to make renovations easier and potentially more cost-effective.

"Having things like new paint and flooring installed when the home is empty is actually a great idea as it will make the vendors' jobs so much easier (and may save you money!) if they do not have to move and work around furnishings." - Tom Mallette, broker/owner at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Heritage