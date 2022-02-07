by

The real estate landing page – it’s an absolute necessity if you’re looking to grabbing the attention of potential clients. These pages have a singular goal in mind in that they are used to promote a specific aspect of the real estate industry to open the door to new client relationships.

This can take many different forms. Some landing pages showcase a specific property, whether it’s a residential home or apartment complex, an office space, or something similar. Others provide free services like home valuations in exchange for contact details. The end goal stays the same, though; landing pages help funnel interested potential clients to your agency.

What Goes into a Good Landing Page?

There are many components that go into an effective landing page. These include:

Using Direct Headings : Short messages that act as prominent text that dominate draw the attention of the reader. These headings should be short and direct so that visitors know exactly what they’re going to get immediately.

: Short messages that act as prominent text that dominate draw the attention of the reader. These headings should be short and direct so that visitors know exactly what they’re going to get immediately. Promoting Value Props or Offers: Showcase what the visitor gets for giving you their contact details. This can be varied – a home value estimate, an eBook revealing local community events, a free consultation, or anything else. Make it attractive enough to convince your visitor to hand over their details.

Showcase what the visitor gets for giving you their contact details. This can be varied – a home value estimate, an eBook revealing local community events, a free consultation, or anything else. Make it attractive enough to convince your visitor to hand over their details. Presenting Clear Calls to Action: Make it easy for visitors to receive whatever you’re offering them. Make sure it’s clear and easy for them to input their contact details and submit them so your call to action doesn’t get buried.

Make it easy for visitors to receive whatever you’re offering them. Make sure it’s clear and easy for them to input their contact details and submit them so your call to action doesn’t get buried. Embedding Scheduling Tools: Take the pain out of organizing and scheduling a call or a meeting with a potential client by embedding tools to do so right in your landing page. Dedicated sections with scheduling widgets or even pop-ups are both excellent strategies.

Take the pain out of organizing and scheduling a call or a meeting with a potential client by embedding tools to do so right in your landing page. Dedicated sections with scheduling widgets or even pop-ups are both excellent strategies. Using Templates to Create Multiple Pages: Marketing is all about A/B testing. Figuring out which offer results in better performance requires multiple landing pages, and it’s a lot easier to automate this by using a template with your landing pages to save time.

Marketing is all about A/B testing. Figuring out which offer results in better performance requires multiple landing pages, and it’s a lot easier to automate this by using a template with your landing pages to save time. Reducing the Number of Fields: You don’t want to have too many barriers to capturing contact information for prospects. Encouraging visitors to fill out contact forms can backfire if those fields are too tedious to fill out. Stick to the ones that are the most important, like name, email, and phone number.

You don’t want to have too many barriers to capturing contact information for prospects. Encouraging visitors to fill out contact forms can backfire if those fields are too tedious to fill out. Stick to the ones that are the most important, like name, email, and phone number. Using Photographs of Properties: Real images of properties are always going to draw more attention from visitors than house visualizations. Visitors can more easily imagine themselves inhabiting one of these homes more clearly than they can with an illustration.

The List

Now that you know what goes into a great landing page, it’s time for some real-world examples of how to apply these concepts. The following five categories, each with two examples each, make up our list of 10 great real estate landing pages.

Local Property Listing Landing Pages

Most people consider pages that promote local property listings as the quintessential example of the real estate landing page. Pages that promote a single local property let realtors showcase that property more completely than on an MLS listing site where competition is high. Some realtors, such as this example from Lake George, NY and this one for Miami, Florida, will use a local listing page to showcase several of their properties at once.

Home Valuation Landing Pages

One of the most popular types of landing pages are those that offer a home valuation estimate to people interested in putting their own home up on the market. There are dozens of examples of this type of page include Redfin’s What Is My Home Worth landing page and PennyMac’s Home Value Estimator. Users submit their street address, receive a quick estimate, and are then prompted to input their contact details for more information.

Property Search Landing Pages

Excellent for funneling prospective buyers, property search landing pages provide a way for people to search their local market for available properties. Many will even have additional capabilities like setting custom alerts, and all for the price of contact details. An excellent example of one of these landing pages is the Property Search page at Best of the District, a Washington, DC-based realtor. Another is the landing page for Historic Real Estate Los Angeles.

Community Guide Landing Pages

Good real estate professionals know that providing details about the community they’re most active in offers great added value to clients. Landing pages that promote community events, local businesses, and otherwise showcases everything a neighborhood has to offer, all while showcasing how much you know about that neighborhood. A landing page like the Local Girl Guide, based around Alexandria, Virginia, is a prime example. Another is the Neighborhood Guide from Seattle Dream Homes.

Relocation Guide Landing Pages

One of the biggest real estate market demographics is people who are relocating to a new city. Landing pages that promote a specific city as a relocation guide, offering everything a prospective resident needs to know about their new home, offers excellent marketing opportunities for real estate professionals. Good examples of these pages are the Austin Relocation Guide for Austin, Texas and the Charlotte Sights page for Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Last Word on Landing Pages

The landing page is truly one of the best weapons in the arsenal of any real estate professional. Besides that, it’s an absolute necessity if you want to build a new client base of interested potential buyers and sellers. Whether you’re trying to build more leads, increase the size of your mailing list, or help schedule bookings for a specific property, a landing page is absolutely invaluable – as long as you create them following the above guidelines. Study these landing pages, understand what works and why, and then pattern your own after these great examples for the most success.