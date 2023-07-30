The city of Conroe, Texas which serves as the state capital of Montgomery County, is located approximately 40 miles to the north of the city of Houston, Texas. Conroe has a current population of over 100,000 people and is one of the cities in the country that is expanding at the highest rates.

This busy town has a lot of business, recreational facilities, and employment opportunities, but remains to have the feel of a small town even though it has all the conveniences of a big city. More reasons that make this city a great place to live are its high-quality educational options, lots of ways to enjoy the outdoors, a strong local economy, and excellent master-planned communities in Conroe, Texas.

Are you thinking about moving to Conroe, Texas? We have curated a list of the top 3 master-planned communities in Conroe, Texas to guide you in making a decision that is suitable for your level of comfort.

1. Artavia

First, on our list of the top 3 master-planned communities in Conroe, Texas is Artavia. Artavia is a master-planned community that brings new opportunities for excitement and discovery every day. Because it is close to the Grand Parkway and Interstate 45, it is easy to get to the big companies along the Energy Corridor. You can get to The Woodlands, which is a great place to shop, eat, and have fun, in just 15 minutes. Lake Conroe, a magnificent waterway where you may go kayaking, sunbathing, and fishing, can be reached in the opposite direction in about 5 minutes.

Image from Artavia

2. Woodforest

Woodforest is another master-planned community on our list of the top 3 master-planned communities in Conroe, Texas. This community is only five miles north of The Woodlands, six miles south of Lake Conroe, and less than five minutes away from the shopping corridor that is located between FM 1488 and FM 2978. This shopping corridor is home to a wide variety of convenient businesses and well-known eateries, including places like Kroger, Home Depot, Target, and Office Max.

The Conroe Independent School District (Conroe ISD) and the Montgomery Independent School District (Montgomery ISD) both serve students who live in the Woodforest community. Both school districts have made it a priority to offer young students a high-quality education and a variety of opportunities to learn new things, keep their minds active, and place them in the ideal environment for future success.

Image from Woodfrorest

3. Grand Central Park

Third among the top 3 master-planned communities in Conroe, Texas is Grand Central Park. Its proximity to Interstate 45 means that there is no commute for you to start your morning routine, and it is the basis for thriving mixed-use developments that might include office space, commercial areas, school amenities, and company offices.

Residents become members of a Homeowners Association as soon as they make the purchase of a brand-new house in Grand Central Park, which is currently available for sale. This HOA makes certain that the unique natural beauty of the community is maintained both today and

while further construction takes place. The annual dues for the HOA come to roughly $1,180, and the tax rate is approximately $3.0663.

Image from Grand Central Park

When these master-planned communities in Conroe, Texas are fully developed, it will bring hundreds of new homes, people, and businesses to the area around Conroe. Both neighborhoods have a lot to offer, such as walking and biking paths, parks, shopping and entertainment centers, and swimming pools. People can "live, work, and play" in close proximity to their homes in these communities.

Now that you have an idea of where you want to live in Conroe, Texas, and you want to learn more about these communities, our Houston Suburb Group is here to help you by giving you more information about new homes for sale in these top 3 master-planned communities in Conroe, Texas, for you to experience living in Houston, Texas!.