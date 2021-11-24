Top 5 Places to Live a Quality Life

by

Numerous variables contribute to actually liking your home. While affordability and professional prospects are undoubtedly important, daily commutes, access to decent education and health care, crime rates, and overall well-being should not be overlooked. These five factors taken together represent the overall quality of life in a location.

Where areas are concerned; liv at mountbatten is no doubt one of the most desirable places to live in Singapore. Continue reading to learn about the Top 5 Places to Live a Good Life in 2021-2022.

5. Brisbane, Australia

Oceania’s governments imposed severe travel restrictions early in the epidemic, excluding the majority of passengers from the area entirely. As a consequence, residents were able to resume regular living in late 2020, far earlier than the rest of the globe. Australia, for example, has the strongest showing on the list this year, with four cities ranking in the top 5. Brisbane is ranked first, a bright riverside city with approximately 300 cloud-free days each year. Apart from its pleasant climate, Brisbane got a perfect 100 in both education and healthcare, making it an obvious choice as one of the world’s finest places to live.

4. Geneva, Switzerland

Despite its high cost, Geneva demonstrates its livability with a flawless healthcare score (it is, after all, the home of the Red Cross) and good ratings for stability and infrastructure. There’s no disputing the city’s natural splendor, either—it has broad vistas of the Alps and Jura Mountains, as well as Lake Geneva. With such a beautiful daily drive, it’s easy to understand why people are eager to relocate here.

3. Miami, USA

Miami is an expensive city to live in, yet many of the things that go under the category of quality of life make it a worthwhile hometown. Miami earns good marks for its high school students’ college preparation, people’ general well-being, and has comparatively low rates of property crime and homicide. One trade-off, as is the case with many larger metro regions, is the commute, with people in the Miami area spending roughly 30 minutes on average getting to work, three minutes longer than the national average.

2. Osaka, Japan

Although Japan’s third-largest city (after Tokyo and Yokohama) is sometimes overshadowed by the nation’s capital, there are several reasons why it has developed into a stand-alone destination. To begin, Osaka is one of the greatest cuisine towns in Japan, with regional specialties such as takoyaki (battered, fried octopus balls) and okonomiyaki being must-eats (grilled savory pancakes with a variety of additions). Additionally, we like the city’s baseball culture, neon-lit districts, and stunning Osaka Castle.

1. Auckland, New Zealand

That’s right, folks—Auckland has been named the finest city in the world to live in 2021. While the city is often utilized as a transit stop on the way to Queenstown, a swarm of new urban regeneration initiatives is compelling us all to contemplate permanent migration. Once-forgotten portions of the city’s waterfront are being redeveloped into vibrant neighborhoods complete with green spaces and major retail destinations. Even before all of these developments, Auckland had a long history of being a popular destination for expats—nearly 40% of the city’s population was born elsewhere. Apart from being close to lovely areas to hike, sail, and surf, the city offers a diversified food scene to match its international population.

What Makes A Place Most Liveable?

The Human Development Report is perhaps the most extensive and practical examination of which nations are the greatest places to live. This yearly study, compiled by the United Nations, conveys worldwide pleasure with life and provides a summary of what it’s like to be alive on Earth in the modern era. It is without a doubt one of the best tools for identifying which nations have the happiest, healthiest, and most stable populations in the world. Essentially, the Human Development Report outlines how people feel about our planet as a whole and then delves into depth about which nations are the greatest places to live, contrasting the world’s most content populations to the world’s most dissatisfied.

This official UN study considers criteria such as gender equality, literacy, average life expectancy, and financial stability. For the sake of this article, we shall adhere to the United Nations’ guidelines for writing and releasing this report on the world’s finest nations to live in. If you believe that further elements should be considered, then by all means reach your own decision. These are the assertions of a single study, but this does not indicate that other nations are not as remarkable.

When it comes to determining the greatest nation to live in, your response may vary from that of others, particularly since it all relies on the criteria you use to designate a country as the finest. Whether it’s happiness levels, general financial stability, climatic type, or something wholly unrelated to any of these factors, defining the best nation to live in is purely subjective.

