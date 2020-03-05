Top 5 Things to Consider When Buying a Home If You Are a Pet Owner

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

If you are thinking about buying a home, it is an exciting time. You are saving and searching for homes in areas that you love. However, it is not a decision to make lightly. Also, if you have pets or are planning to get pets once you move into a home, there are a few extra things you should consider.

Owning your own home can be an excellent opportunity for your pets and your wallet (no more ridiculous pet fees that you see when renting!). But to pick the best place for you and your furry friends, make sure to do some additional research.

Read on to learn about the top 5 things to consider when buying a home as a pet owner.

1. The Yard

If you have a dog, yard space is super valuable. You can let old Spot out in the yard to do his business with ease. This is a convenient option, especially if it’s late or the weather isn’t great. Just make sure that you find a place with a fenced-in yard. If the yard isn’t fenced, you can always add one as a possible home improvement project after you buy it. You may also want to consider installing an electric fence like the ones featured on thiselectrichome.com/best-invisible-wireless-dog-fence-reviews/.

If you do find a house with a yard for your dog, keep in mind that you will need to maintain it. You should plan to manage the poops they take, the holes they dig, and the flower beds they might be tempted to destroy.

2. Flooring

Flooring is one of the most important considerations for your home if you have pets. If you can, try to find a place with hardwood floors. Avoid houses that have a lot of carpeting. Carpeting is a magnet for pet hair, dirt, and more. If your cat or dog has an accident on the carpet, it may be harder to clean up and to remove the smell. If you find a place you love that does have carpet, consider switching out the floors as an investment. Besides hardwood floors, other pet-friendly flooring alternatives include laminate, luxury vinyl, tile, and more.

3. Surfaces for Scratching

If you have a cat, then you know they tend to scratch, well, everything. If you have enough scratching posts and toys around to keep them entertained, this should usually be enough. But keep in mind they might try to scratch the wall or furniture now and again. Have a plan in place for how you will protect these surfaces or fix them if needed.

4. Surrounding Area

When looking at the neighborhoods in which you want to purchase a home, consider your pets. If you have a dog, you will want to live in an area that is good for walks daily. If you have a park nearby, or even a dog park, this can also be an excellent opportunity for playtime and socialization with other dogs.

5. Floor Plan

When looking at properties, find one with a floor plan that can accommodate the number of pets you have and the space they need. For example, if you have three dogs, you may need more space than someone who has one cat. The place you buy should have room for their items as well. This includes things like litter boxes, dog beds, cat trees, and more.

Conclusion

Don’t let these extra steps discourage you on your home-buying journey. Eventually, you will find the perfect house that you and your animals are sure to enjoy for years to come.