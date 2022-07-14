Top Reasons Why It Pays to Promote Your Brand with Tote Bags

by

If you’re looking for a way to make your business stand out this year and beyond, especially if you’re planning to attend trade shows, conferences, or other events, you’ll know that there are all sorts of products to select from.

You can choose anything from pens and notebooks to coasters, mousepads, caps, etc. However, one of the most popular options that you should consider is tote bags. Here are some reasons why.

They’re Built to Last

Tote bags are handy because they’re built to last and get used for a lot longer than many other promotional products. For instance, pens are great and inexpensive, but if you want to purchase goods that boast real longevity, they aren’t the best option since the ink runs out after a period (unless you buy those with replaceable ink). Tote bags, though, especially the stronger, well-made ones, can last for many months or even years. This means you get a lot more mileage out of your investment.

Practical for Reuse

Similarly, you get more bang for your buck with quality tote bags because they’re such practical items that recipients can and do use over and over again. Some promotional products that businesses put money into are fun to look at or might create a quick laugh, but they don’t get utilized. As such, people don’t keep getting repeatedly reminded about the brand behind the creation of the product. This isn’t the case with bags, though.

Plus, you’ll find that you get to enjoy more marketing impact with tote bags because those who receive them often use them when out and about, whether attending meetings, shopping, sitting on public transport, walking home, or elsewhere. In turn, many more people than just the recipient and their family members see the item. The high visibility level of tote bags helps you generate more extensive brand awareness without spending more money.

Anyone Can Use Them, and They’re Adaptable

Another excellent reason tote bags are a great use of funds to promote your business is that anyone can use them. They suit all ages, sexes, races, lifestyles, abilities, socioeconomic levels, etc. You can create them to suit a broad range of tastes, or they can be targeted to a specific demographic. This makes tote bags incredibly versatile and perfect for brands that have multiple target markets they’re going after.

Consider, too, that you can purchase tote bags designed for various purposes, so they’re more adaptable than many promotional product solutions. For example, you can buy beach or picnic totes, grocery totes, wine totes, book totes, insulated totes, market totes, travel totes, diaper totes, and work totes.

Light and Easy and Affordable to Ship

Entrepreneurs purchase many promotional products to give them out directly to customers or potential leads in-store, at trade shows, conferences, networking events, meetings, or other occasions. However, this may not be the only or primary way you want to use them. Often we need goods that we can post out to contest winners, loyal clients who live around the country or the world, social media followers, journalists, potential investors, and more.

Happily, tote bags are great for this. They’re lightweight and easy to fold and wrap and package, making them easy and affordable to ship, so you don’t blow your budget. They can even double as a gift bag if you want to send out other items or even proposals or product samples.

Eco-Friendly Options

You might also like to choose tote bags as a branding option for your venture because they’re easy to find in eco-friendly solutions. You can purchase totes made from organic cotton, bamboo, jute, hemp, and other more sustainable materials. You can also pick items made from recycled materials such as plastic or end-of-use or upcycled fabrics, among other things.

If you run a business that prides itself on and advertises its earth-friendly practices, it’s vital to choose sustainable promo and other marketing products that align with your company values. Customers will notice, and you may face considerable backlash and loss of trust, if you don’t.

Also, tote bags are handy for many tasks, which leads to recipients not needing to utilize plastic bags or other packaging so much. Therefore, you can feel good knowing that the tote bags you provide people can help them reduce what they send to landfill.

Tote bags are also cost-effective, and they’re easy to design and order products, if you need even further reasons to go down this marketing path. Take your time selecting the bags you invest in, though, as there are so many options available to you.