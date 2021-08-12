Top Tips for Keeping Your Gutters Working Correctly

by

The gutters are an important part of your home’s roofing system. Gutters are designed to direct any rainwater that falls onto your roof away from your home and the foundations. Broken, cracked, blocked or missing rain gutters can lead to water damage in your foundation, on the exterior walls of your home, or leaks in the roof. You are also at higher risk of penetrating damp that enters through the exterior walls into the interior of your home if your property has gutters that are damaged or blocked. Over time, if the gutters are not repaired or replaced, these issues can lead to more serious problems such as mold, damp, and worse. So, what can you do to make sure that your gutters are kept well-maintained and in top condition?

Regular Gutter Cleaning:

If you are wondering how to spot gutter damage on your home, regular gutter cleaning is one of the best ways to get a good up-close look at your gutters on a regular basis. Whether you get the tools that you need to clean your gutters yourself, or hire a professional to take on the work for you, cleaning the gutters gives you the chance to not only remove any debris and blockages that could lead to serious problems over time, but also check the gutters over for any signs of damage and spot any issues before they get bigger.

Install Gutter Guards:

Gutter guards are certainly worth getting for your home since they will seriously reduce the risk of blockages and clogs in the gutter by preventing debris, leaves and dirt from getting into them. In addition, gutter guards can also make gutter cleaning an easier process since they are fitted over the gutters to prevent them from collecting debris and leaves. Instead of the need to clean out the gutters completely, all you’ll need to do is brush the leaves and debris from the gutter guards themselves.

Inspect the Downspouts:

The gutter downspouts should be checked over on a regular basis to make sure that there are no clogs or blockages present that could cause problems with your guttering system. When the downspouts become clogged by debris, dirt and leaves that collect in the downspouts, this leads to the water in the gutters being left with nowhere to go. Because of this, it can often causse the water to become backed up where it will leak and spill over the sides of the gutters during rainfall. A pressure washer can be used to test the flow of water through the downspouts and force any clogs out.

Gutter Inspections:

Along with the above, spending some time to regularly visually inspect the gutters around your house will ensure that you don’t overlook any issues that could potentially become more serious. While visually inspecting your gutters, check for any signs of rust and corrosion and any indication that the gutters might be broken or cracked. Any dropping of the gutters, or signs that they have come away from the exterior walls of your home, should also be checked for and dealt with quickly.

The rain gutters are an important part of your home designed to protect it from damp and leaks during wet weather. Understanding the issues to look for and how to maintain your gutters well is crucial to keeping them in top working condition.