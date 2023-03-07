Turning Leads into Deals with RealtyJuggler CRM Software

Customer relationship management is a major component of any real estate business. Without good CRM software helping you keep your company organized, you could miss out on countless opportunities to grow your business. That’s why it’s so exciting to see RealtyJuggler, a CRM software platform that offers all the tools a real estate professional needs, priced to fit any agent’s budget.

What’s In a Name?

RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM is an appropriate name for a CRM that is designed to maintain the careful balancing act that goes into being a real estate professional. Being able to coordinate all the different elements that go into a real estate transaction, while also attending to the needs of your clients, requires keeping a lot of balls in the air. Dropping even one could be disastrous.

As an agent or broker, you must coordinate countless activities on a sensitive timeline. Your clients place their trust in you for some of the biggest decisions of their lives, so every detail is critical. RealtyJuggler helps you navigate this with ease, and makes you look good while doing so.

More About RealtyJuggler

If you haven’t heard of RealtyJuggler before, you’ve been missing out. Conceived by Scott Schmitz and Davette Everly in 2003, RealtyJuggler was designed with the goal of providing powerful customer relationship management tools to every agent and has catered to more than one hundred thousand real estate professionals in that time.

The average agent doesn’t have the time to spend weeks in a training class to learn their CRM, or the resources to afford something geared towards larger, established agencies. RealtyJuggler provides all the professional-grade functionality used by top-producing brokerages, at a price that smaller agencies and solo agents can afford. Despite this impressive functionality, RealtyJuggler’s simple and intuitive design is great for new agents, or those who have never used a CRM before.

This philosophy has stood the test of time, and the results speak for themselves. While RealtyJuggler has made constant improvements over the past couple of decades, the same core design elements remain: RealtyJuggler is quick to learn, easy to use, and provides robust and useful tools that can help maximize any real estate agent’s customer relationship management goals.

Cloud-Based Access Offers Ease of Use

One of the biggest advantages that RealtyJuggler offers is that it’s highly versatile. Thanks to its cloud-based design, users can access RealtyJuggler anywhere they have an internet connection. With real estate professionals rarely based in a traditional office, being able to conduct business in the field is a necessity, and that’s exactly what this platform does. From Mac to PC, to Android or iOS, RealtyJuggler transitions seamlessly from your desktop to your tablet or phone. Your database and RealtyJuggler’s powerful suite of advanced CRM tools is always at your fingertips.

And those tools are indeed robust. RealtyJuggler includes capabilities like Bulk Email, Drip Campaigns, SMS Texting, and Google Sync for Contacts and Calendars. RealtyJuggler’s extensive content libraries include hundreds of pre-written real estate letters, Flyer templates, and animated eCards for holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries.

RealtyJuggler’s transaction management features include an Email Feed to automatically funnel all your lead sources into your database, an Open House registry, reports, and calculators to assist your clients with big decisions, as well as your own income and expense tracking. RealtyJuggler’s easy-to-use follow-up system makes converting prospects that much easier and helps agents maintain strong relationships with their clients long after their deals have closed.

Pro-Level CRM Tools at an Affordable Price

CRM tools are only useful if they’re accessible. With some professional-level CRM platforms hidden behind costly paywalls, real estate agents from smaller agencies often find it difficult to source a CRM solution that offers the functionality they need, at an affordable price. Thankfully, RealtyJuggler fits the bill perfectly.

RealtyJuggler stands behind these claims by offering a no-commitment, 90-day free trial. This is unique among CRM platforms, as many don’t offer a try-before-you-buy option. At best, you might get a two-week trial period, which is barely enough time for a real estate professional to evaluate whether a CRM will meet their needs. If you like RealtyJuggler, a full year’s membership is just $179 - roughly $15 a month. RealtyJuggler defines affordable pro-level CRM.

Unparalleled Support

Another crucial aspect of a good CRM is the level of support provided to its users. No matter how intuitive a user’s manual might be, there will be times when additional help is needed. The level of support provided is an often-overlooked value that makes a great CRM stand out from the rest.

Once again, RealtyJuggler doesn’t disappoint. In addition to its written manuals, RealtyJuggler provides a comprehensive library of concise video tutorials covering each major feature of the program. Email and phone support are also included, but RealtyJuggler takes their support to another level by offering complimentary 1-on-1 training to every user. As a Colorado-based company, RealtyJuggler’s knowledgeable and friendly staff is always just a quick phone call away.

The Last Word on the Benefits of a Solid CRM Software Platform

It’s a simple truth that you’re going to find it incredibly challenging to be a successful real estate professional without the tools you need to grow and support your business. The biggest component of this is ensuring you manage and engage with your clients effectively. A customer relationship management software platform will always be the most effective method for client management and engagement.

There are many options when it comes to choosing the right CRM software for your business. Evaluate your options carefully and take advantage of any free trials on offer. The best CRM is the one you can see yourself comfortably using every day, and with their generous 90-day free trial, it’s clear that RealtyJuggler knows this. With its ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and strong support options, RealtyJuggler is an ideal choice for an agent.