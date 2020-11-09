by

When it comes to selling a house, there are few things that everyone thinks of before it goes to market. Redoing kitchens and bathrooms are the classics, but there are plenty of other small, unexpected ways to add value to your home.

Mudrooms and Laundry Rooms

Often overlooked because of the relatively small amount of time people spend in them, these areas have plenty of opportunities to increase your home’s value. Adding custom storage or new tile in either room can prevent these places from fading into the background. Remember, these rooms are often close to major entrances; they’re often some of the first places a potential buyer sees when they view a home.

Outdoor Areas

Anyone can tell you that a pool in your backyard will add value to your home. However, little things can also add up to have a big effect. Trees in the yard often increase a home’s value, as does a solid and well-maintained fence around the property. Having an outdoor living space that takes advantage of the yard will not only build value, but also increase curb appeal. The more people the outside of the home attracts, the more people you’ll get to check out the inside.

Storage

Creating more places to store things should be one of your top priorities if you’re looking to sell your house. People want storage, storage, and more storage. Look for places that seem just a little too empty, and create some more storage in those areas. Adding shelving in your laundry room, more shelves in the kitchen cabinets, extra closets, or garage storage is a good way to increase the amount of stuff a potential buyer can stash away.

Smart Home Technology

Perhaps one of the newest ways to increase a house’s value is to give it a brain. Great for reducing utility costs or just for pure convenience, plenty of smart home devices can make your home stand out from others on the market. Video doorbells provide a certain amount of safety and security, and smart thermostats can bring down heating and cooling costs. These items are small investments for the payoff you can receive from them.

Selling your house can be a daunting task, but these unexpected ways to add value to your home can make you feel more secure when you’re setting the all-important asking price. Sometimes the littlest things can make or break a sale, but with some due diligence, you’ll be sitting pretty in your new home with a slightly bigger wallet.