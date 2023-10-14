RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
UnionMain Homes Promotes Robin Ihle to VP of Accounting 

UnionMain Homes Promotes Robin Ihle to VP of Accounting 

By Mihaela Lica Butler | October 14, 2023
UnionMain Homes, a homebuilding company that constructs top-of-the-line houses prioritizing energy-efficient construction materials and advanced processes, has appointed Robin Ihle as Vice President of Accounting. Ihle, who joined UnionMain Homes in April as Senior Controller, will oversee all accounting and finance responsibilities for the company's Texas and Georgia divisions.

Ihle has proven to be an invaluable Finance team member during her short time with UnionMain Homes. Before joining UnionMain, she held various finance roles such as Accountant, Controller, Senior Auditor, and Loan Review Officer. Her experience spans over two decades, including ten years in the home construction industry. In her most recent position as CFO of a Dallas-based home construction organization, she successfully managed the accounting department, including functions like AP/AR, payroll, forecasting and reporting, business growth and development, and financial policies and procedures.

"In Robin's short time with UnionMain, she has far exceeded our expectations and exhibited all of the traits of a leader within the finance unit of our organization," said Timothy Gehan, CEO of UnionMain Homes.

"I am eager to continue my work alongside such a dedicated and talented team in this new role, leveraging my experience, expertise, and eagerness to grow as a professional to help drive our business forward for many years to come," said Ihle, expressing her enthusiasm for her new role within the company.

With over 75 years of combined homebuilding experience, UnionMain specializes in constructing comfortable, eco-friendly homes using the latest energy-efficient materials and innovative approaches. Their primary goal is to enhance customers' lives inside and outside their homes by building true communities in carefully selected and sought-after locations.

Mihaela Lica Butler
