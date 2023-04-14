Upgrade Your Bathroom on a Budget: Tips for Affordable and Stylish Fixtures, Lighting, Storage and More!

Bathroom upgrades can be expensive, but they don't have to be. There are plenty of ways to upgrade your bathroom on a budget, without sacrificing style or function. Whether you're looking to update your fixtures, add storage, or simply refresh the look of your bathroom, there are plenty of options available to you.

Replace outdated fixtures

One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to upgrade your bathroom is to replace outdated fixtures. Swapping out your old sink, faucet, showerhead, and other fixtures for newer, more modern options can give your bathroom a fresh new look.

When shopping for new fixtures, consider looking for sales or discounts, and compare prices across different brands and retailers. You may also want to consider purchasing fixtures in a package or set, which can save you money compared to buying individual items.

Paint or wallpaper

Another way to give your bathroom a new look without breaking the bank is to add a fresh coat of paint or some new wallpaper. Painting your bathroom walls can be a quick and easy DIY project, and can instantly brighten up the space.

When choosing paint colors or wallpaper patterns, look for options that complement your existing fixtures and decor. You may want to consider using a neutral color palette or a bold accent color, depending on your personal style and the overall look you're going for.

Install new lighting

Lighting can make a big difference in the look and feel of a bathroom. Upgrading your lighting fixtures can be a cost-effective way to update the space, and can also improve the functionality of your bathroom.

Consider installing LED bulbs or energy-efficient lighting fixtures, which can save you money on your energy bills over time. You may also want to consider adding dimmer switches, which can allow you to adjust the lighting to your desired level of brightness.

Add storage

A lack of storage can make a bathroom feel cluttered and disorganized. Adding some new storage options can not only improve the look of your bathroom but can also make it more functional and efficient.

Some affordable storage options include installing a medicine cabinet, adding floating shelves, or repurposing a bookshelf or ladder as a towel rack. You can also find affordable storage solutions at home goods stores or discount retailers.

Upgrade your shower

If you're looking to upgrade your shower, there are plenty of affordable options available. Adding a new showerhead or a shower with multiple spray options can make your daily routine more enjoyable, without breaking the bank.

When shopping for a new showerhead or shower, look for options with adjustable settings or built-in filters. You may also want to consider purchasing a showerhead with a water-saving feature, which can help you save money on your water bill over time.

Replace your toilet

If your toilet is outdated or not functioning properly, consider replacing it with a newer model. While toilets can be expensive, there are plenty of affordable options available that offer improved functionality and efficiency.

Look for toilets with a water-saving feature, which can help you save money on your water bill over time. You may also want to consider purchasing a toilet with a soft-close lid, which can prevent slamming and reduce wear and tear over time.

Update your flooring

Replacing your bathroom flooring can give the room a whole new look, but it can also be expensive. If you're looking to update your flooring on a budget, consider options like vinyl plank, which can mimic the look of hardwood or tile at a fraction of the cost.

You may also want to consider purchasing peel-and-stick tiles, which can be installed without professional help and can be removed easily if you change your mind later on. Just be sure to choose a flooring option that is waterproof and durable, as bathrooms can be prone to moisture and humidity.

Remember to consider your budget, personal preferences, and the size of your bathroom when planning upgrades.