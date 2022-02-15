Attract New Home Buyers with These Home Staging Digital Tools

by

The COVID-19 pandemic made it clear that there is a real need for digital marketing tools. Virtual home staging became one of the fastest-growing trends since the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, many companies discovered that technology can make a huge difference in saving time and money while attracting new buyers now and in the future.

First, let’s see why home staging is necessary for realtors and buyers alike, according to NAR’s 2021 Profile of Home Staging:

82% of agents say that home staging makes it easier for a buyer to visualize the property as a future home;

and buyers found staging the living room the most important (46%), followed by the master bedroom (43%) and the kitchen (35%).

While the importance of staging lags after photos, videos, and video tours, the trend gained momentum in the past two years and is likely to become essential in the realtors’ marketing arsenal.

COVID-19 may not be the only reason why agents will turn to virtual home staging. According to HomeAdvisor, physically staging a home can cost more than $2500. In contrast, HubSpot estimates that virtual home staging can cost on average between $30 and $150 per photo.

Moreover, Bella Staging revealed that “in 2019 study of more than 3,000 houses, 65% of staged houses marketed for at least 10% more than those of their un-staged neighbors,” as an argument that virtual home staging was a perfect choice for 2021. Well, you can bet it still matters in 2022, and it will matter more in the future as realtors understand the benefits and buyers appreciate the convenience.

Pin HomeAdvisor: staging a house can cost more than $2.500

5 Virtual Home Staging Solutions for Realtors

You can already stage a home with just a few clicks when you use virtual home staging software, apps, or specialized agencies. Whatever you choose to employ, remember that you have alternatives, and even agencies will use digital technologies to do the job. The advantage of hiring virtual home staging agencies is that they are already are familiar with the tech you need to achieve your goals.

DZINLY

DZINLY is a consumer solution for buyers or homeowners looking to redesign or landscape existing or future homes. The professional side of this digital virtual staging tool is yet to come, but, as it is now, it has some valuable features, including:

add/remove/edit architectural features;

input colors or materials you would like to see rendered on your home;

and communicate with design coordinators for custom projects.

Sure, there are several other features, and any extras come with an added price tag. However, the solution is affordable, and the results are enough to give you a fair idea about what you could do to make your home a showpiece.

Barion Design

Barion Design is a luxury, high-end choice employing the talent of Ilaria Barion – a recognized authority in luxury home staging. It is an award-winning design company with “two decades of luxury home staging expertise and high-end design with state-of-the-art rendering technology.” You can see a design showcase on their website – all virtual staging projects that look like real-life luxury estates.

Virtual Staging Solutions

Virtual Staging Solutions offer inexpensive enhancement services for realtors to “inspire buyers, sell homes faster, and get top dollar for your sales.” They price their services at $99 per photo for businesses and professionals, which is OK considering the work that goes into each rendering.

iStaging

iStaging creates beautiful 3D virtual staging environments that deliver immersive experiences. All you need is to capture a physical space with a smartphone or select a 3D design to showcase your proprety in the metaverse. In addition, they have reasonable prices and a suite of competitive features your customers will appreciate.

roOomy

roOomy offer 3D virtual staging, too; their Virtually Staged Matterport 3D Flythroughs are exemplary. The solution enables agents and property managers to showcase their spaces in various styles and functions at a fraction of the usual “real life” costs.

Virtual Home Staging Musts Instead of Conclusion

Use the virtual staging solution your real estate business needs now: many competitors are still behind the curve.

Share your designs (on social media and elsewhere) to engage your communities by asking for opinions and ideas: you don’t stage for yourself but your buyers at the end of the day.

Whatever path you take, whether you use software, an app, a company, or a self-developed virtual staging solution, the buyers matter more than your perceptions.