What Are Benefits of Using Pinterest for Real Estate Agents

by

Pinterest – it’s a well-social network where users can “pin” content they come across while using the internet and create a curated space of links to that content. Whether it’s video, images, or whole pages, Pinterest is used by millions of hobbyists around the world for cooking, crafts, fashion, and more. But did you know that you can use Pinterest to help promote your own professional brand in the real estate market?

It may seem counter-intuitive, but it’s true. Pinterest for real estate is a real thing, and there are hundreds, or even thousands, of “Pinterest real estate agents” out there that are leveraging the platform to great effect when it comes to building their digital brand. If you’re interested in learning how to use Pinterest for real estate effectively, this short but informative guide will help you get started.

How Pinterest for Real Estate Works

The truth is that Pinterest is as much a marketing platform as one that’s used to create curated content for hobbyists. Using Pinterest for real estate marketing is all about building your personal digital brand. This brand-building is all about creating an online presence that promotes who you are as a professional – and in the world of real estate, that means creating a professional persona that prospective clients feel comfortable interacting with.

And the pool of prospects is indeed huge. Pinterest is used by a whopping 433 million users every month, and that means there are plenty of chances for you to get eyeballs on the content you share to your own Pinterest page. Not only that, but 80 percent of Pinterest users report finding a new brand or product through Pinterest. This represents a massive opportunity for you to promote your brand and your services. In other words, you can’t afford to not have a carefully curated Pinterest page!

Ease of Use is a Major Benefit

Using the internet to craft professional marketing materials can be intimidating at times. Having your own professional marketing website often involves the use of advanced web design knowledge that most real estate professionals simply don’t possess. Thus, these professionals need to invest in the expertise of web designers to create and maintain these sites for them. Doing so can quickly eat into the marketing budget of even the largest real estate agency or brokerage.

In comparison, it’s easy to use Pinterest as much of the hard work has already been done for you. The site is geared toward universal use in the way that any social media platform is. Your tasks are relegated to finding the best content out there that showcases who you are as a real estate professional and then populating your Pinterest board with links to that content. With the technical difficulties out of the way, you’re free to think as creatively as possible when it comes to selecting the content to share.

Pinterest Real Estate Marketing Ideas that Work

Abstract knowledge of why Pinterest is such a beneficial marketing tool for real estate agents is one thing; understanding the type of content you should be sharing is another. Here are some fantastic examples of effective marketing content that you should consider sharing over Pinterest.

Build Community Interest

Like almost all social media marketing, Pinterest marketing is all about the “soft sell”. You don’t need to push the properties you’re representing; in fact, doing so is often counter-productive. Instead, focus on sharing content that builds levels of community interest, especially in the neighborhoods that you specialize in. Sharing stories, images, or videos of local noteworthy establishments, events, and news developments both builds interest in that neighborhood and establishes you as an expert in that area.

Offer Expert Advice

Nothing showcases your authority as being well-versed in the real estate market than sharing content that answers people’s questions about that market. Linking to content that provides important context on what goes into buying or selling properties, or even information on how to beautify your home through interior design and landscaping further reinforces your reputation as a trusted and well-versed source of that information. This, in turn, builds your professional brand recognition.

Be Smart About Tagging Your Content

The humble hashtag plays an important role in Pinterest. Users often rely on the platform’s tagging system to find the content they’re looking for, and this means that if your content isn’t tagged accordingly it could end up being overlooked. Choosing the right hashtags for your Pinterest content does take some work on your part; you’ll need to research the trending hashtags for real estate and then ensure you choose the ones that are the most relevant to the content you’re pinning.

Focus on Consistency Across Your Other Digital Marketing Streams

Finally, perhaps the most important, and effective, strategy for Pinterest real estate marketing is to ensure you’re consistently sharing your own content in addition to the content you find elsewhere. Any real estate agent serious about online marketing should also maintain social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as well as a professional blog. Occasionally share this original content on Pinterest. Likewise, link to your Pinterest board on these other social media platforms as well.

The Final Word on Pinterest for Real Estate Agents

When it comes to strengthening your real estate marketing funnel, Pinterest is a vast, untapped resource. Designing a professional Pinterest page with carefully curated content designed to both build community and authority is a surefire way to supercharge that marketing funnel. Moreover, because there are so few barriers to entry to Pinterest, it’s a highly cost-effective tool – provided you use it correctly!