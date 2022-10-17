What Are the Benefits of Homegenius for Real Estate Agents?

Did you know that about 1.5 million people are members of the National Association of Realtors and that about half a million homes are put up for sale annually?

If you're a realtor, you have a lot of competition across the country. While effective marketing, excellent customer service, and networking will help you attract more people looking to buy and sell homes, you need to do more.

One way to differentiate yourself from the competition is by using the right technology. That's where Homegenius comes into the picture.

Keep reading to learn about the benefits of Homegenius for real estate agents.

Access Analytics and Insights

What is Homegenius? It's a full-service suite of real estate tools combining advanced technology, artificial intelligence, real science, and machine learning. It's designed to save real estate agents time and deliver more value.

If you're a realtor, you can leverage Homegenius to tap into next-level insights and analytics that allow you to provide a greater level of service to your clients.

The platform offers access to available property information for the use of comps courtesy of its intelligent automated pricing tool, geniusprice. The data used in geniusprice is sourced from your local MLS.

This reduces the need to go back and forth between platforms to access necessary information. You'll also get more accurate home valuation estimates, which will help your clients make better decisions.

The more information you have, the more value you can provide to clients buying and selling homes. The most significant investment most people make is in their primary residences. You can help them maximize their returns.

Find Clients the Perfect Homes

You can also use the Homegenius real estate technology to offer clients exactly what they want. Instead of using other tools and finding homes that may or may not meet what your clients want, you can do personalized searches.

Homegenius makes it possible to meet your clients' specific requirements -- down to the minute details. When you take them to see homes, you can ensure the homes on the list meet all the criteria your clients specified.

This can make home viewings more productive since your clients will see homes uncovered via Homegenius' patented search functions.

People looking to buy homes don't want to waste time viewing homes they do not intend to purchase. So, you can use the right tools to sort through the listings that aren't appropriate and find homes your clients want to see.

Gain a Competitive Advantage

Remember that statistic above about the number of National Association of Realtors members vs. the number of properties for sale annually?

One way you can differentiate yourself from your competitors and make more commissions is by using real estate technology tools like Homegenius. It's a better way to do business in this digital age.

When leveraging Homegenius, you'll be able to offer your customers a more personalized level of customer service whether they need to buy or sell homes. Satisfied clients become repeat clients and also provide referrals.

Increasing your value proposition to people who come to you for help with their real estate needs is like the proverbial accelerant that ramps up your business.

Intuitive and User-Friendly

If you're wary about real estate tools that are difficult to use, you won't have to worry about that with Homegenius. It's designed to be intuitive and user-friendly for realtors and brokers alike.

What this means is that you won't face a difficult learning curve that jeopardizes productivity and efficiency. You'll be able to concentrate on completing deals faster and on managing relationships with clients.

Save Time

You can use Homegenius to manage workflows, document storage, communications, and e-signatures. Everything you need at different stages of the process will be seamlessly integrated and stored in a single place.

Since you won't have to search for what you need in different tools, you'll save time. Your customers won't have to wait as long, and you'll get things done without wasting time.

Boost Earnings Potential

Because Homegenius is designed to streamline things so that transactions get completed faster, you can potentially boost your earnings potential. You won't have to spend as much time on deals and can get more done.

It's often said that working smarter rather than harder is better. With Homegenius, you can do just that. You won't be short-changing your clients. You'll be leveraging a cutting-edge tool that helps you do what you do better.

According to one source, the average time to close a house purchase is 49 days, and the average home was on the market, as of late last year, for 22 days.

That adds up to an average of 71 days between when a home is listed and when the purchase transaction is closed. You can potentially reduce the number of days a home stays on the market if you use Homegenius.

You'll have a tool that facilitates the home-buying and home-selling process. And the faster you can close deals, the more time you can focus on repeating the process and boosting the frequency of your commission checks.

Is Homegenius for You?

Homegenius can be a game-changer if you're a real estate agent who wants access to a tool that can help you serve better. Again, working smarter can be a win-win for you and customers relying on your expertise.

Are you interested in staying on top of the latest news relevant to real estate agents? If so, check back often. You might want to bookmark this online publication and get in touch with any comments or questions you might have.

Photo/Video Credit courtesy of Homegenius