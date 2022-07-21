by

Long-tail keywords are the perfect way to find exactly what clients are looking for when searching for homes because they allow more specific results that would otherwise be missed. Rather than having to look at hundreds of real estate listings from different websites, long tail keywords hone in on exactly what the clients want—including price range, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, etc. Thus, there is one real estate tool that many real estate brokers often overlook—long-tail real estate keywords.

Long Tail Keywords

Long tail real estate keywords help to target the specific needs of the clients’ real estate search. In addition, they can be used as part of effective real estate marketing particularly SEO campaigns for both website and individual listings. They are also a great way to ensure that real estate brokers are not missing any potential leads.

What are they?

Long tail keywords are three or more word phrases that search engines value more than one or two-word searches. They are more specific than short-tail ones, which means they have a better chance of being found in search engines.

According to Ahrefs, keywords with fewer than 10 monthly searches account for almost 95% of U.S. keyword database. This reveals a phenomenon where approximately 15% of all search queries fielded on their site were unique and had never been searched before.

To qualify as “long-tail,” a keyword doesn’t necessarily have to get fewer than 10 searches per month. Neither does it have to be compared to any specific search volume threshold.

How to find them

Identifying long-tail keywords can be challenging, but real estate brokers can start by brainstorming potential search terms that the target audience might use. You compare different products, services, or tools that your readers might use. You can start with the top 50 real estate keywords here.

Keyword research is another process that can help find the most valuable keywords for real estate search. Free tools exist online to assist with this process, and they pull search data to show the words and phrases people search.

Ahrefs, like Moz, offers similar tools for conducting keyword research and content analysis. However, Ahrefs’ data is generally more accurate than that of Moz based on research.

Why are long-tail keywords important

Long tail real estate keywords can be incorporated into a company’s SEO strategy to attract customers to its website. This process can increase the number of visitors to a website, and it can help generate leads for sales and conversions. Long-tail keywords are often less competitive than short-tail keywords, which means they’re easier to rank for.

When people conduct searches for long tail keywords, they often have a specific need in mind. These individuals are further along in the buying process than those looking for general keywords and are therefore more likely to convert into leads.

Real Estate Tools

In addition to being a great way to help real estate brokers generate more leads, these tools can also help identify the most profitable keywords for real estate marketing.

Google Keyword Planner

Google Keyword Planner is a free online tool designed by Google to help businesses find keywords for their paid Google Ads campaigns. However, Google Keyword Planner can also be used to find keywords that might be good for targeting in organic search campaigns.

With Google Keyword Planner, users can enter a keyword and see the monthly search volume for that keyword as well as related keywords to find other terms that might be worth targeting in organic campaigns. Use the search volume and cost-per-click information to identify keywords that make sense for real estate listings.

Google Trends

One of the best ways to identify effective real estate keywords is by using Google Trends, a tool that allows real estate agents to see what people are searching for and curious about at any given time.

Combine keyword searches with related queries, the related queries box, and the trending timeline to get a wider view of which search terms are popular, whether there is just a specific spike in interest, and if there are other aspects that consumers feel are important.

Google Search Console

Google Search Console (GSC) is a good tool for finding long-tail keywords to optimize existing content. GSC data can help find long tail keywords that the content already ranks for, so that real estate marketing campaigns can focus on optimizing for those terms instead of trying to rank for something entirely new.

GSC generates a list of queries (or keywords) that a certain website page has already ranked for. Use relevant long tail keywords from the list to create targeted content. Focus on keywords with high impressions and low clicks to gauge reader interest before allocating resources.

Bing Webmaster Tools

Like the Google AdWords Keyword Tool, the Bing Webmaster tool is free and can be used to find keywords related to real estate searches. It will also show the search volume for those terms.

However, Bing gives the number of actual searches for a keyword in organic search results, whereas the AdWords Keyword Tool only counts the number of times that a keyword appears in Google’s paid search results. Bing, a search engine with a different user demographic than Google, might return some long tail search variations that Google does not.

Yandex Metrica

Yandex is the most popular search engine in Russia. If a real estate website ranks in Google, then it is likely to rank well in Yandex as well. However, some ranking factors in Yandex SEO differ from those of Google and therefore it is a must to know how they work.

Yandex highly prioritizes geo-targeted searches. While local SEO plays a certain role in most search engines, their users from different parts of the country see more or less similar results. Yandex SEO works a little differently.

All searches on Yandex fall into one of two categories: geo-dependent and geo-independent. Geo-independent searches are those that do not require a location-specific answer, such as a book or recipe.

Conclusion

To optimize real estate articles for search engines, try to use keywords naturally, so that the keyword density is about 1% (if the article is 100 words long, use the keyword once in the body copy).

In sum, long tail keywords are great for real estate agents because they help narrow down the search for clients and increase efficiency in locating the perfect home. Utilizing these methods can make the real estate process much smoother, decrease the amount of time wasted and create an experience that is mutually beneficial between the real estate agent and client.

