The smart home technology market is no longer a thing of the future. Today, there are touch-screen doorbells, thermostat control via mobile phones, and more, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this growing realm of smart home tech. With that said, it pays to know what today’s hottest smart home technology tools are — not only so real estate agents can tell buyers about them but also so they can pitch smart home technology tools to the sellers of the listings.
What is smart home technology?
Smart home technology is a system of internet-connected devices and appliances, including gadgets and devices. They communicate with each other via a central hub or mobile phone apps. Smart home systems run on X10 or Insteon, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.
Homeowners can easily control smart devices from anywhere using a smartphone or mobile app. A smart speaker is the centerpiece of most home automation systems, which can be used to control various aspects of a home, such as lighting and heating.
Top 10 smart home technology tools
Check out the top ten list of smart home tech, including popular smart home wireless systems that many homeowners would like to have in their homes.
Amazon Echo
Amazon Echo, often referred to as Echo, is a hands-free, voice-controlled device that functions like a speaker and home automation hub. It can play music, provide weather and traffic reports, add items to calendars, stream podcasts and audiobooks, turn on lights and set alarms. It can also control several smart devices.
The latest Amazon Echo is a well-rounded smart home hub with an excellent speaker, beautiful design, and immersive sound at a surprisingly affordable price point.
Wyze Cam
Wyze’s indoor camera provides one of the best values in home surveillance cameras. Flexible settings give top-notch control over the camera’s viewing area, enabling it to select the size of the space being monitored and periodically scan the area. Motion can be followed, as well as areas with moving objects such as people or vehicles.
The Wyze Cam V3 is the third generation of Wyze’s flagship camera, which lets users see and record 1080p video right from the Wyze mobile app. The V3’s waterproof design allows for outdoor installation with an IP65 rating, and it takes advantage of an all-new Starlight Sensor that allows for extreme low-light performance and shows great detail in the dark.
Philips Hue
Philips Hue offers a range of smart home products like smart LED light bulbs, lighting fixtures, and smart accessories that can complement any home’s decor, be used for various purposes, and change according to the homeowner’s mood.
The Philips Hue smart lighting system has always been among the best with an easy-to-install comprehensive kit. The smart bulb’s three light sources can produce millions of colors, thousands of shades of white, and multiple combinations of both, allowing users to find the perfect ambiance with the touch of a button via a convenient app.
Google Home
Google Home is one of the best smart home techs available. It has built-in support for Google Assistant functionality. You can control thousands of smart devices like cameras, lights, and speakers, as long as they come with Google Assistant.
The Google Home app helps homeowners connect all of Google Home and Chromecast smart devices, as well as Nest cameras. Many third-party smart devices are also compatible with the Google Home line of products. When buying a non-Google smart device, make sure the device is compatible with Google Assistant.
Belkin WeMo
Belkin is one company that offers several services and products for modern homeowners, including its WeMo home automation system. Belkin’s WEMO smart home product suite includes electrical plugs, motion sensors, light switches, cameras, light bulbs, and a mobile app.
Belkin’s WeMo line of smart home technology tools allows users to remotely control electrical devices throughout their house. The gadgets can be monitored through mobile devices, and they allow homeowners to save on energy costs by regulating the use of electricity in their homes.
IFTTT
IFTTT is actually an acronym for “If This Then That”, a programming conditional statement. The platform allows users to create powerful connections and reactions involving their favorite apps, devices, and services.
IFTTT works with or without smart home hubs, giving homeowners the flexibility to integrate multiple devices without considering whether they were built to work together.
SmartThings
SmartThings is an automation platform that allows users to control a range of devices, including lights, locks, speakers, cameras, thermostats, and garage door openers. The app for Android and iOS manages these devices from different manufacturers.
It offers multiple ways for users to share control with friends and family, including the ability to group devices into custom locations and rooms and create triggerable scenes that can be run manually or automatically.
Nest
Nest Labs, a subsidiary of Google, is arguably the most popular home tech company in the world today. Nest’s innovations in home heating and cooling have helped it gain popularity with consumers.
This thermostat offers homeowners the ability to control their home’s temperature from their smartphone or tablet and provides real-time access to temperature settings. According to the CDC, around 65 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit is the ideal sleeping temperature for most people.
ecobee
Ecobee provides smart thermostats and security systems via Alexa-integrated technology. The products, which are easy to install and use, can make homes safer and more comfortable.
One of its popular smart home tech products is the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium. It has a minimalist design and intuitive controls that make it easy to monitor the temperature and air quality. It also notifies users upon detecting smoke and sudden temperature drops.
Wink
Wink is a brand of smart home wireless products that allow users to connect with and control smart home devices from a centralized user interface.
Wink connects with third-party smart home devices associated with the Internet of Things, such as thermostats, door locks, ceiling fans, and Wi-Fi-enabled lights, to provide one user interface for controlling multiple devices. In 2017, Wink launched the Wink Lookout home security system, which includes open/close sensors, motion sensors, a siren, and the Wink hub.
Conclusion
Smart home technology will continue to make headway in our daily lives and the home sales market. The best real estate agents will adapt to this new landscape and use smart home technology in order to boost their sales, listings, and reputation as real estate agents.
Smart home technology tools can help your clients get their homes sold by tailoring each pitch to this client’s specific situation. Potential buyers who are into fitness may appreciate the Mirror, an app aimed at users with limited space, offers a wide range of high-quality classes, including boxing, cardio, pilates, strength training, and stretching.
Another smart home product must have is the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. It’s good-looking too, and 45% smaller than older August models.
With more and more smart home devices being introduced almost every day, the time is ripe for real estate agents to take advantage of them.
