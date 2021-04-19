What are the traits of a great buyer’s agent?

by

A buyer’s agent is an individual that helps a person buy their dream home, when they’re struggling with all the nitty-gritty and don’t know how to make the best choice. A good buyer’s agent will help you find the perfect house for your needs and stay with you throughout the process of buying your home. They will also provide information on what it takes to be approved for a mortgage or any other type of financing. A lot of people are looking for help when it comes to buying a home. There is no one who can do the research, negotiations, and paperwork all by themselves.

The buyer’s agent you choose will make or break your dreams of finding the perfect house. It’s important to choose a good one, so if you have never worked with a buyer’s agent before and don’t know what to look for, here are a few traits.

Good knowledge about the market

A buyer’s agent should have good knowledge of the house buying market as this will help them to answer any questions you throw their way, especially if you live in the Brisbane area, where the market is complex. They appreciate and utilize the intricate details that make a certain community’s housing market and pricing strategy unique. They are constantly doing research on the market to stay up to date with the current trends. Having this knowledge is good because their success comes from the ability to identify and develop a focus in the local real estate market which will allow you to separate yourself from the buying market.

Tenacity

The agent has to be tenacious and search down every lead to try their best to find the perfect house for you. This will require a great work ethic and a persistent nature. They have to be willing to pursue every lead that they find and to hustle aggressively to find the house you are looking for. It’s really not just about putting in a lot of time. They have to work smart and instead put in the right amount of time to do what is needed to close the deal. You should avoid an agent that isn’t tenacious because that indicates a sign of laziness or a relaxed nature which is not what you’re looking for in a buying agent.

Attentive

The agent should have great attention to detail because there are many things that an ordinary person might miss when viewing a home, which they will only notice down the line. Paying close attention to the details is imperative for your agents reputation and for you. Being organized, following up on leads, communicating well on a consistent basis, and paying attention to your needs are all attributes of a good buying agent. This attentive spirit also helps when you are inspecting a house, which will ultimately aid you in finding a house that you want because you will be assured that each detail of the house has been looked at thoroughly.

Has a network of connections

They should have a network of connections, which means they should have connections within the market which include brokers, other agents, potential buyers and sellers, inspectors, mortgage loan officers and other people integral to the real estate industry. Having connections is good as it can help you find a cheaper house, or find houses on sale that aren’t being advertised.

Organized

They have to be organized, as being disorganized will affect you in finding a good house on time. Being organized also helps with paperwork because there’s a lot that goes into buying a home. Someone that is organized will keep everything under control for you, making the entire process easy and stress-free.

A good buyer’s agent can really aid you in finding the perfect home and that’s why it’s important that you understand the traits of a good buyer’s agent. It can be quite confusing when there are so many buyer agents who advertise themselves as the best of the best. Lucky for you, we have equipped you with the necessary knowledge to find yourself the best buyer agent. As long as you ensure that they have a good knowledge about the property market, they are tenacious, they have a good network and are highly organized, then you should be good to go.