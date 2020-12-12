by

Making a move from a small quiet town to a big city can be a culture shock to many people. If you’re unfamiliar with city culture, it may feel like moving to a foreign country. Use this guide on what to expect when moving from a small town to the city to see if it is right for you.

Your Commute Will Look a Lot Different

Driving down suburban or country roads is a lot less stressful than congested city roads. Your commute to work or running errands is likely going to take a lot longer—unless you stay within city limits, in which case you can benefit from easy public transit options. Before you move, you may want to practice a few city test drives and utilize tips for driving through a new city until you learn the ropes of being a city dweller.

It’s Going To Get Expensive

City living doesn’t come cheap. In most areas, just about everything will cost more. Your rent and insurance expenses will be higher, and even grabbing a bite to eat from a nearby restaurant will be more expensive.

You’ll Be More Active

If you don’t want to spend money on parking or deal with the hassle of driving in the city, thankfully, many of your must-have amenities will be within walking distance. You may even end up ditching your car after learning how to navigate the city by foot and public transit. Not only will this save you some money, but it’ll also keep you moving more daily, or at least the days you leave the house.

There’s Way More To Do

Finding fun things to do in a small town is usually pretty limiting. Moving to the city will give you endless entertainment options from nightlife and dining to sporting events and unique classes or pop-up experiences. You’ll never have another boring weekend with nothing to do by moving to a big city.

The Job Market Is Bigger

Whether you’re unemployed or just looking for a new adventure, the job market in big cities is much larger than in the suburbs. However, this does mean the competition is higher, so you’ll have to be ready to beat out other contenders for a fancy big-city job.

There are a lot of unknowns that come with moving from a tiny town to a bustling city. Before you take the leap, make sure you know what to expect when moving from a small town to the city.

Photo by Krista Joy Montgomery on Unsplash