What to Know About Using Your X-HMT Heat and Massage Chair

Working as a real estate professional often means spending long hours at your desk, working hard on client problems. Sitting down for that long while working on marketing plans, making and answering client calls, and doing related work on your computer is sure to take a toll on your body. Therefore, it’s recommended to invest in a high-quality ergonomic office chair to support your comfort and health.

Many real estate professionals know the value of investing in an ergonomic chair. The X-HMT heat and massage chair from X-Chair is an industry favorite due to its design capabilities. Making this your ergonomic office chair of choice is often a good idea. However, you won’t be able to get the most out of your X-HMT unless you know how to use it properly. Here’s what you should know.

Configuring Your X-HMT’s Heat and Massage Unit for Use

The heat and massage capabilities of your X-HMT are great for providing comfort and relief from back pain, but the unit that controls those functions needs to be configured properly for it to be as effective as possible. After you’ve installed the unit, you will need to turn it on and allow it to run on its initial battery charge until it’s completely depleted.

Then, you must charge the battery to at least 75 percent to ensure that the battery is conditioned properly. This will extend the battery’s life, making the unit able to hold a charge for longer. Fully charging your battery takes approximately four to five hours. You can use your unit while it’s plugged in, or you can let it run on battery power exclusively.

Understanding Your X-HMT’s Controls

Controlling the intensity of your X-HMT’s massage and heat function is intuitive. Massage levels come in two varieties: Gentle and Powerful. Pressing the power button once will set the X-HMT to Gentle, with two green lights on the unit illuminating. Pressing the Intensity button will increase the massage to Powerful. A blue light will illuminate next to the Intensity button.

Your X-HMT also has two massage modes to choose from – Variable and Constant. Powering up the X-HMT places the unit in Constant mode automatically. Pressing the Power button again will change the power light to blue and activate Variable mode. Pressing the Power button a third time will turn off the massage function.

Finally, the Heat function of your X-HMT is controlled by a single button. Pressing the Heat button once will activate the heat function, while pressing it again will deactivate it. The heating unit is designed to operate at 131 degrees Fahrenheit (55 degrees Celsius). For safety reasons, the X-HMT will only run for 15 minutes at a time before automatically shutting off both the heat and massage functions.

Further Things to Keep In Mind

Using an ergonomic office chair like the X-HMT is ideal for anyone spending long periods of time on office work. The benefits include increasing blood flow, speeding muscle recovery, and heightening productivity by boosting energy and relaxing stiff muscles, which reduces stress and anxiety. Keep in mind the capabilities of your X-HMT ergonomic office chair to get the most out of them!