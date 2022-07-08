What You Need To Know About Moving To Brampton

by

Brampton is one of the preferred choices of Canadians when they decide to move to big cities, mainly because the city is constantly evolving. Whether you want to move alone or with your family, you will find many Brampton houses for sale, and one of them might very well be your dream home!

Housing in Brampton

When you decide to buy a home in Brampton, you should expect to pay considerably less than in downtown Toronto or Vancouver, BC. The city can be considered an excellent alternative to the busier and pricier cities of British Columbia and Greater Toronto. As of May 2022, the average home price is $1,146,449, a 14% yearly increase but a considerable 8% monthly decrease.

In addition, Brampton has one of the highest homeownership rates in the Great Toronto Area at 80%, meaning that residents prefer buying homes instead of renting. Due to its massive development, Brampton’s real estate market has investments from all sides, with more houses and apartment constructions emerging yearly.

Life in Brampton

Living in Brampton is anything but ordinary, as it is one of the country’s fastest-growing cities. Its population has grown around three times faster than Ontario since 2011. The city’s economy mainly relies on business, communications, life sciences, manufacturing, IT, and retail administration. Living costs are usually higher than in cities in the Maritime and Prairie provinces but lower than in Toronto.

Brampton is home to 16 shopping centers and malls, but it also has many smaller shops and boutiques. Those interested in Brampton’s history may want to visit Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives, the Brampton Farmers Market, and Bovaird House. The City Hall offers a free self-guided walking tour.

When it comes to transportation, Brampton is served by the GO train, meaning that you can go from Brampton to Union Station in Toronto’s central business district in approximately 45 minutes. However, if you want to live in Brampton and drive, you need to know that it has some of the highest costs for car insurance in Ontario.

Education in Brampton

If you are moving to the city with children, you may want to know about the education system in Brampton. You might be surprised to hear that Brampton is home to a large variety of excellent public elementary and secondary schools. The Peel District School Board has no less than 220 innovative schools serving more than 140,00 students in Brampton, Mississauga, and Caledon communities.

Many schools incorporate education in the French language or are dedicated to teaching a specific religious doctrine. Additionally, the Sheridan Institute is known as Canada’s Premier Polytechnic Institute due to its computer animation programs.

Why Buying a House in Brampton is a Great Idea

While the average housing prices in Brampton may seem rather expensive, the truth is that you can find more affordable and cheaper options. With that, the Canadian government strongly contributes with investments and subsidies. Thus, an average income should be enough to purchase a home or a condo in Brampton.

To sum it up, Brampton is a great place to visit, as it boasts a desirable location, vibrant community, and a safe location. Be sure to seek help from a real estate agent to help you find an affordable yet ideal home.