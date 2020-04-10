What’s the Best Way to Sell Your House? The Answer Might Surprise You

by

Are you looking to sell your home, but aren’t sure how to go about doing it?

Selling your home is a multi-step process that can take weeks, if not months. In fact, the average home spends 65 to 93 days on the market.

Whether you’ve already surpassed the 93-day mark or are hoping to sell your home way under 65 days, you’re probably wondering what you can do to speed up the process.

So, what’s the best way to sell your house?

Check out this guide to learn how to get your home off the market fast.

Sell Your Home As-Is

If you’re looking to sell your home in record time without any hassle, then one of the best things to do is to sell your home as-is.

What does this entail?

To sell a home as-is means you sell your property in its current state. You don’t have to worry about repairs, touch-ups, staging, or anything else that typically comes with marketing your home to buyers.

Selling a home “as-is” is actually a legal term, and the buyer will likely have to sign paperwork indicating that they know the exact terms of the transaction and that they understand the condition of the home.

Luckily, it’s usually a house flipping company that buys a home as-is, so they’ll likely already know all about this process.

It’s important to understand, however, that selling a home as-is does not relieve you from all of the general obligations as a seller. It does not entitle you to sell your home for whatever price you wish while avoiding talk about any issues with the home.

When you sell your home as-is, you’re still under legal obligation to answer questions honestly about your home per your state guidelines.

That being said, this is still a great option for anyone who wants to get their home off the market quickly. While you may not get as good of a deal as you would selling it the traditional way, this is a quick, no-hassle solution for those eager to sell.

Hire a Real Estate Agent

Whether you’re selling a small starter home or a multi-level family home, enlisting the help of a real estate agent is an absolute must.

Yes, real estate agents do take a commission of the sale. However, working with a real estate agent comes with endless benefits. Here’s why working with an agent is the way to go:

You’ll Still Come Out on Top Money-Wise

Many people think that hiring a real estate agent means they’re automatically going to lose money on their home sale.

However, this couldn’t be farther from the truth! In fact, a recent study found that for sale by owners netted about 30% less than those who worked with a real estate agent.

Also, if your buyer is represented by an agent, you’re probably going to have to pay commission anyway.

Tap Into Pricing Expert

The best way to understand home prices in your area is to hire a real estate agent. Real estate agents obsessively track the market and make note of anything that could affect the value of your home.

Because of this, they can ensure that your home is listed at an accurate price that entices buyers and still cuts you a good price.

No Need to Spend Time Vetting Contractors

During the home selling process, you will likely work with all kinds of contractors, from staging companies to home repair professionals to inspectors and appraisers. Vetting each one of these companies individually can take a lot of time- time you could be using to market your home.

One of the main benefits of using a real estate agent is that they have a huge network of vetted contractors for you to choose from.

Ability to Use Multi-Listing Services

The more exposure your home gets, the more likely you are to sell it at a great price.

When selling your home on your own, you’re a bit limited in terms of resources for marketing your home. But, when you work with a real estate agent, you can post your home on the MLS. MLS stands for multiple listing services, and it’s a tool you can use to list your home as well as find others on the market.

Listing your home here will significantly increase its exposure, therefore making it easier to sell.

Preparing Your Home Before You List It

Another secret to selling your home quickly?

Preparing it before you list it! Here are some simple things you can do to prepare your home before you list it:

Partially Empty Your Closets

Pretty much every buyer is on the hunt for ample storage space. By taking half the items out of your closet and organizing what’s left, you’ll make your storage spaces look bigger and therefore more enticing to buyers.

Light it Up

In addition to ample storage, buyers are also on the hunt for homes with good lighting. Clean your windows, take down your drapes, change your lampshades, and increase the wattage of your lightbulbs to bring more light into your home.

You can also trim the bushes and trees outside your home to let in more natural light.

Put the Pets Away

Not everyone is a dog lover or cat lover. When buyers walk into your home, they don’t want to smell a box of kitty litter or see a bowl of dog food.

To make your home enticing to buyers, we suggest hiding any evidence of pets.

You can also use this guide to learn more about selling your home fast.

Best Way to Sell Your House: Are You Ready to Sell?

Now that you know the best way to sell your house, it’s time to start your journey.

Also, be sure to check back in with our blog for more home selling tips and tricks.