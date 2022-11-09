The city of Cincinnati, Ohio might not necessarily be on your list of the best places to live in the United States, but guess what? You’d be pretty wrong to discount this Midwest city. In fact, it’s far from the sleepy little burg you think it is - it’s rated 41st in US News and World Report’s Best Places to Live for 2022-2023, as well as 22nd for Cheapest Places to Live and number one with a bullet for Best Places to Live in Ohio. This makes it clear that it’s time to reconsider this Rivertown crossroads and all it offers, from where to get the best mortgage rates in Cincinnati, OH, and the cost of living to the schools, entertainment, and cultural attractions in Cincinnati and neighboring Hamilton County.

Mortgage Rates in Cincinnati

Let’s get one thing out in the open: 2022 has not been a good year for borrowers, thanks to a combination of sky-high real estate prices and inflation. The US Federal Reserve’s attempt to curb that inflation by jacking up interest rates means mortgage rates are rocketing upward, complicating things further. This means buying a new home in this current economic landscape can undoubtedly be a challenge - and that means finding the best mortgage rates in Cincinnati, OH is an absolute must.

There’s good news on this front, however; the median home price in Ohio is still well below the national average at just around $144,000. With smaller mortgages more easily obtainable than larger, more expensive ones, this makes choosing house hunting in Ohio just that much more affordable, reinforcing the idea that Cincinnati - or anywhere in Hamilton County - is a great choice for anyone investigating Ohio as an option.

Cincinnati’s Cost of Living

Ready for some more good news? Cincinnati is one of the more affordable places to live in general, thanks to the city’s general cost of living. In fact, according to PayScale, the cost of living in Cincinnati is a full 8 percent lower than the national average, giving you a great bang for your buck.

Much of this is, of course, dependent on where you’re living now and what the cost of living is in your current location. Someone living on the nearby east coast, for example, is likely to see a major benefit in relocating to Cincinnati, as the cost of living is often much higher in these locations. Stretching that almighty dollar is crucial right now, especially as inflation continues to eat away at our purchasing power, giving you yet another reason to consider Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Weather

Another major selling point for Cincinnati is the weather. If you’re looking for a place where you get four seasons every year but you don’t want anything that’s going to be too chilly in the winter or too hot in the summer, Cincinnati’s location near the northern border of Kentucky is ideal. The city isn’t quite south enough to get truly hot summers but not nearly north enough to get wicked winters, either.

This is especially good news if you have a green thumb, as this means your growing season is awfully long if you’re the kind of person who likes puttering in your garden. Cincinnati also gets plenty of rain, which means anything you plant will have lots of water to grow. Spring and summer are the wettest months as well, leading to bountiful harvests indeed!

Cincinnati Schools

Another major point in Cincinnati’s favor is how many of the local schools have excellent track records. The Hamilton County suburbs of Kenwood, Loveland, and West Chester are particularly well-known for their excellent schools, making these neighborhoods a favorite of families looking for the best educational opportunities for their children to make sure they have the best they can get.

Beyond high school, there are even more opportunities for education in the Cincinnati area. There are nearly two dozen colleges in town, with the majority of them being private colleges and universities. However, there are also plenty of public colleges and universities as well as two community colleges as well, offering educational opportunities of all sorts. With such a strong emphasis placed on education, Cincinnati is a great choice for families.

Entertainment in Cincinnati

Life isn’t all school and work, of course - there’s plenty of time for fun! The city has its own NFL team, the Cincinnati Bengals, winners of dozens of conference and division championships, and a day spent rooting them on at Paycor Stadium is always fun. If baseball is more your thing, the Cincinnati Reds have a long history of playing amazing ball; more of a soccer fan? FC Cincinnati is ready to thrill you during their next match.

There are more than just great sports teams in Cincinnati, of course. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is a family favorite, as are the nearby Great Wolf Lodge and King’s Island. The Cincinnati Museum Center is another great place to get some culture. Additionally, thanks to the city’s German immigrant roots, there are plenty of great bars and clubs to enjoy a night out on the town as well!

Cincinnati, Ohio - What’s Not To Like?

From a super-affordable cost of living and great mortgage rates available on inexpensive homes to mild weather, fantastic education opportunities, and world-class entertainment right at your fingertips, Cincinnati, Ohio certainly lives up to its reputation as Ohio’s best city to live in. If you’re considering a move to the region, be sure to check out everything that the Cincinnati real estate market has to offer you!