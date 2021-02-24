Which Way of Selling Your House Is Right for You?

by

The process of selling a house can be a daunting process, especially if it is your first time doing so. Even choosing which way to go about it can be difficult now, given the increasing variety of options to sell your house. What this does mean though is that there is an ideal method for every seller, regardless of their specific preferences, needs, or expertise. Take a look at this list of the main ways of selling your house, and see which one is right for you.

Private Homebuyers

If you are looking for simplicity and speed in your home sale, seriously consider using a private homebuyer to expedite the process. Private real estate investors often offer straight cash purchases for any real estate. This can be great if you need to sell your house in a hurry, or if you don’t have the budget to make any repairs to a property that would otherwise be necessary to sell it. Many private homebuyers are also locally based, and so can be easier to contact and deal with than larger corporations.

Real Estate Agencies

If you are familiar with the process of selling a house, you may want to avoid using traditional real estate agencies. This is because the commission fees associated with them can be very costly. There can also be the risk of being charged with other undisclosed costs, as well. Using an estate agent absolutely does have its benefits, though. Their contacts can help you find prospective buyers more quickly, and the specialist knowledge they have can be very helpful and reassuring if you are new to the process. What’s more, selling a home for the best price can be a very laborious process. Therefore, having a dedicated agent to do this can be advantageous if you don’t have the time to do it yourself.

Online Real Estate Platforms

Online home marketplaces are becoming an increasingly popular way of buying and selling residential properties. They give instant exposure to any listing, and can give you the advertising benefits associated with estate agents, without the costly commission fees. If you are considering getting into commercial real estate selling, these platforms can also be a great place to start. This is because these platforms give equal footing to both established and new sellers.

You should be wary of entirely relying on these marketplaces, however. This is because they come with some serious drawbacks. First, these platforms often use unconventional ways of calculating estimations of your house’s market value. Therefore, they have known to be highly inaccurate at times. In addition, the fees for placing your listing can become very expensive, particularly if your property stays on the site for a long period of time. Therefore, it is not necessarily the case that you will save money using these services.

By Yourself

If you really want to avoid any fees associated with selling your home, you could try selling your property individually. Naturally, this is appealing due to the expenses associated with other popular methods. Due to the time commitment required, plus the difficulty of selling properties in general, this way is certainly not for everyone. Moreover, the marketing costs can quickly eat into any money you would be saving by not paying commission. This should thus only be an option if you feel you have the time and specialist knowledge to succeed, or you are selling a property in an area that is particularly desirable from a real estate perspective at the moment.