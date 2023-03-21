Why and How to Use Look Digital Signage in Commercial Real Estate

All too many real estate professionals work harder instead of smarter - especially when it comes to marketing through static signs. It might seem like simply something that goes with the territory, but relying on static signage means a heavy workload whenever a property sells, whenever its price changes, or whenever seasonal changes make current signage out of date.

This is where digital signage as a solution comes into play. New technologies have advanced to the point where real estate agents can replace their static signs with dynamic digital ones that are easy to change and are usable in dozens of different applications across your marketing efforts. Here’s why you should make the switch to digital signage and how you can do it.

Digital Signage is Eminently Interchangeable

One of the biggest advantages of digital signage technology is how flexible it is. Digital signs are eminently interchangeable, allowing you to modify these signs quickly and easily whenever necessary. You can promote a property while it’s on the market and then, once it sells, you can remove the property from your digital signage and replace it with either another property or some other marketing material in the blink of an eye.

With digital sign setups limited only to your imagination, it’s easy to have digital signage setup in your agency office and use it in manifold ways. A virtual directory of your properties is much more attractive than papering your office walls with dozens of MLS listing printouts. Special tools to set up and manage what’s displayed on your signs, made possible by companies like Look Digital Signage, streamline this process even further.

Digital Signage Offers Better Targeted Marketing

Real estate marketing is highly dependent on targeting specific demographics. Without being able to narrow your focus, you’re spending time and energy on companies and individuals who aren’t as likely to be interested in traveling down your lead capture funnel as others would be. Using digital sign technology can help you target your marketing, aiding you in reaching the demographics that are more likely to become clients.

Consider a situation where your agency has multiple office locations. Each office is likely to attract different types of visitors. Digital signs in your real estate offices can be configured individually to reflect the demographics for each location much more closely, both in who they are as well as the peak activity periods for each location. You can schedule the content for each individual sign for the greatest impact simply by targeting carefully according to your own demographic research.

Bridging the Gap Between the Physical World and Online Marketing

Digital signage is employed in the physical world, but this doesn’t mean that there aren’t ways to tie in your online marketing efforts as well. With digital marketing, especially social media marketing, playing such a major role in commercial real estate marketing today, this is essential for remaining topical and relevant in ways that you wouldn’t be able to otherwise. The more different avenues you have for spreading your digital marketing, the better - and that’s what digital signs offer.

This is because digital signage platforms enable you to add value to your physical marketing by being another vehicle for digital marketing content. An example would be having your agency’s Instagram feed as part of a revolving digital signage display, as this offers opportunities to have fresh content delivered to your digital sign whenever you post a new image or video to the social sharing site.

Supercharging Both Internal and External Communications

Digital signage is ideal for adding a powerful new aspect to your external communications but also for internal ones as well. With individual screens all being able to be configured separately within the same office, the internal staff of your agency can stay up-to-date with new information whenever it’s necessary to push that information out to them - all without having to inform staff members individually.

This is, of course, ideal for larger agencies with burgeoning numbers of staff, such as an office with several different departments or divisions under one roof. It can also be used with smaller agencies that have just a few or more modest satellite offices, as centralized controls can be used to update all the digital signs associated with the company all at the same time. When combined with the benefits that digital signs provide for external communications between agencies and the general public, the value of digital signage increases even further.

The Final Word on How Digital Signage Can Revolutionize Real Estate

There’s no doubt that the real estate industry is intensely competitive. This goes double for commercial real estate, as the drive to find investors or commercial clients is very real. Without the right tools to market your real estate agency, it quickly becomes a race to the bottom; therefore, you need the most effective and up-to-date marketing tools and capabilities possible so that you can compete effectively in an already-crowded sector.

There are dozens of different tools and approaches that go into doing just this. Digital signage is a newer one, but it’s absolutely essential for any real estate professional working within the commercial sector in order to provide higher levels of visibility to their services. The highly flexible and interchangeable nature of digital signage, its ability to narrow an agency’s marketing focus, its ability to meld physical and online marketing content, and its facility in increasing both internal and external communications efforts make it vital for the continued success of any commercial real estate professional.