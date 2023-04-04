Why Real Estate Websites Need High Traffic: Tools to Boost Your Online Presence

Did you know a business cannot survive without a professional website and a strong brand image? If you work in real estate, you need an up-to-date business website and an engaging social presence online to make a name for yourself in the industry.

Otherwise, customers cannot find or trust your services if you do not charm them with effective marketing tactics. Here are the tools you need to know about website traffic to understand why real estate blog traffic can make or break your brand.

Why is Website Traffic Important?

Your real estate blog traffic is important because the more visitors you have to your site, the more opportunities your business gets to attract new clients. Your job is to nurture and help those who come to your site as qualified leads.

Then it becomes easier to use your services to help someone buy or sell a property. A professional real estate website with a lot of traffic is the best marketing strategy.

This way, people are flocking to you instead of overspending your marketing budget to attract them.

Your site is a piece of online real estate that belongs to you and can stand the test of time rather than a social media profile that may get shut down, hacked, or bombarded by unsolicited memes.

However, a website is an excellent strategy to grow your business if it lets people instantly find what they want. If someone is typing keywords in a search engine to look up real estate information, your website should answer the potential client’s query meaningfully.

Your homepage must be the first touchpoint that your clients have with you. This is where you can gain their interest by introducing your services. You should always think about your clients and address their needs to get the most leads.

Ask yourself what your buyers think when they land on your website. Can you solve their problem or not? Always focus on your site visitors’ primary issues, questions, worries, and needs.

Then you can introduce your brand to show the value you can provide by addressing people’s queries with your web content.

Top Tools for Real Estate Blog Traffic

To grow your brand in the real estate industry, you need some analytics tools that can help you outrank competitors on popular search engines. These will also help you carefully refine your website to increase user clicks.

Google Analytics

This is one of the best tools in the world for tracking website activity and visitor behavior. If you want to see how your content drives real estate blog traffic, this is the go-to platform if you want insights that will help you manage and successfully monitor all your site visitors.

Google Analytics is a highly user-friendly and robust platform that is free for all. If you have a limited marketing budget, this is one of the best ways to start looking at analytics without spending anything.

All you must do is register for a Google Analytics account. Then you will get a code to copy onto your website. This will allow Google Analytics to automatically collect data from your real estate site.

The platform does all the work so you do not need to do anything else. You can also access the reports immediately to help channel your resources to improve your website performance.

This way, you will better understand why people bounce off your website. Bounce Rate is one of the most crucial metrics. It refers to how many visitors leave your site after seeing a page.

Your business needs to keep this rate low as much as possible. Otherwise, even if you get a lot of traffic to your site, you will not have enough conversions.

Most people will visit your site for a few seconds instead of contacting you to look at properties. Thanks to Google Analytics, you can create a customized detailed report to determine which pages on your site are experiencing a high bounce rate.

SEMrush

SEMrush is an excellent tool that lets you research competitors to tweak your content marketing strategy. With SEMrush, you can conduct keyword research to get more clicks on your content and track your competitors’ keywords.

The platform runs an SEO audit of your blog to also help you find backlinking opportunities. Major companies like Samsung, Forbes, and Apple use SEMrush because it has an enormous database of billions of keywords and domains crawled.

It also helps track the organic position of a landing URL or domain page and cost-per-click (CPC) ads. By jumping on the platform’s Keyword Magic Tool, you can target the top phrases that are most likely to boost your website traffic.

With SEMrush, you can take a deep dive into your website’s performance with just a few clicks to help optimize it.

The Domain Overview tool will give you a snapshot of your current web traffic and how you perform in search engines. The platform can also analyze historical trends to show you how you rank for specific keywords in real time.

Mailchimp

Mailchimp is an email marketing platform that will help you grow your business by reaching your target audience. Email marketing remains one of the best ways to engage with people without spamming them.

When you create an email marketing list, you can talk to people directly because they have given you permission. Then you can effortlessly promote new properties by sending everyone on your email list a weekly newsletter.

Mailchimp has a generous free plan for small businesses or single agents who want to communicate regularly with their audience.

You can also track how well your emails perform by seeing how many opened your email, how many links clicked, and how much revenue was generated from a specific email.

Boost Your Website Traffic Today

Now that you know the best tools to boost your website traffic, it is time to revamp your real estate website to give it an SEO-friendly makeover.

Try out these abovementioned digital marketing tools and let us know which ones are your favorite.

Contact us today to learn more about Internet marketing and how to attract the best clients through your website.