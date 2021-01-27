Why Soundproof A Home Or Rental Property?

by

Exposure to noise in apartments is perceived as annoying and disturbing, with reported consequences such as sleep issues and other health problems. Noise pollution is a real problem that has grave consequences for the health and wellbeing of building occupants. Hence, it is beneficial for homeowners and apartment landlords to consider soundproofing their properties. It will help increase the appeal of renting property, make tenants happy, and improve health. Contented tenants are not likely to move out, will not give you a hard time, and will likely stay and pay their rents on time.

Soundproofing Walls And Ceilings

Preventing exterior noise from traveling into your home is the main purpose of soundproofing your property. Exposure to high levels of noise affects the health of home occupants that can lead to annoyance, hearing impairment, cardiovascular disease, and cognitive impairment. Hence, if you are at the construction phase, it makes sense to soundproof your home not only to block sound transfer, but also to enhance its insulation. Materials that you can use on the walls and ceilings to improve sound absorption include acoustic tiles and foam, texture wall panels, and soundproof drywalls.

The cost of soundproofing projects varies depending on the materials, installation costs, and size of the room, or surface area. For example, textured paint for ceilings costs $230-$280, while acoustic tiles will set you back $10 per 20-inch square. Acoustic foam will be in the range of $10-$100 depending on the size of the wall, according to Home Advisor.

Weatherproofing Doors And Windows

If you’re renovating your property, tearing down walls might be very costly, but there are other alternatives that you can consider to reduce the impact of noise pollution. One is to change windows with double or triple glazing, which will not only muffle noise, but also prevent heat or cold transfer from the outside. On average, the cost of soundproofing windows will be $300-$1,500 per window. On the bright side, well-insulated windows can save you a bundle of money in energy bills. In addition, you can also install sound deadening curtains or inserts if noise is a minor issue and you cannot afford new windows.

Sealing gaps around doors will reduce noise levels as well. You can easily fix the problem by adding a door sweep or using a commercial-grade sweep. On top of blocking noise, you will also keep out dust, bugs and drafts. Weatherstripping and sealing the top and sides of windows and doors with foam can also help. For floors, putting down rugs and carpeting are the most common measures to reduce noise.

Noise pollution is a problem in dwellings and buildings, and it can affect the health and wellbeing of a property’s inhabitants. Fortunately, there are ways to soundproof structures by upgrading walls, windows, ceilings and floors, and this is a wise investment for property owners.