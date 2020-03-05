Why You Need a Realtor If You’re Planning on Selling a Home

by

Over 5 million families bought new homes last year.

That’s a lot of people, so listing your home yourself and making the sale should be no big deal. Right?

In reality, selling your home without help is a lot harder than that, which is why you need a realtor. We’ve put together this guide to show you how working with a realtor will benefit you when selling your home.

1. You’ll Sell Faster

If you don’t have a realtor when selling your home, you’ll have to handle all the interested buyers yourself. That means you’ll have to pick up phone calls, answer questions, set up appointments, and walk people through your home.

These things might sound simple enough, but they can take up a lot of time. This isn’t even including marketing your home and attracting buyers. Trying to sell your home around the normal responsibilities of your day can make the process take a lot longer.

A realtor will take care of all these jobs for you, and it will be their main priority. Because of this, you’ll free up your time and also sell your home faster.

2. You’ll Make More Money

This might not be your first thought when you hire a realtor—but think of it this way.

Negotiating is a big part of buying or selling a house. If you aren’t good at negotiating (and sometimes even if you are), you might end up selling your home for less than you planned.

A realtor knows how to keep buyers interested while also getting you the price you want for your house. So even though you have to give your realtor a piece of the cake, you can often still make more money working with a realtor than trying to get through the process on your own.

Even after agreeing on a price, closing the sale can have pitfalls of its own. A real estate closing attorney will ensure it goes smoothly.

3. You Won’t Have to Deal With Any Paperwork

If handling interested buyers and negotiating price isn’t complicated enough, you also have to fill out all the paperwork yourself if you don’t have a realtor.

This is where things can really get tricky.

Messing up on important documents or contracts can cost you time and money—and sometimes the sale. Realtors have a detailed understanding of everything you need to take care of when selling a house, and they can take care of all the paperwork (and there’s a lot of it!) for you.

This will make your job much easier.

Why You Need a Realtor When Selling Your Home

Selling a home can be a long and difficult process. You’ll have to dedicate a lot of your time to the sale, and if you don’t respond to interested buyers fast enough, you may lose them.

That’s why you need a realtor when selling your home. Otherwise, you’ll have a lot more stress, and you might not make as much money in the end.

Want to learn some other helpful tips for selling your home? Make sure you check the rest of our blog for more information!