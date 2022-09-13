Why You Should Follow Real Estate Influencers Online

by

The age of the Influencer is upon us. With social media’s reach growing ever farther – 4.7 billion people use it around the world as of July 2022 – it’s become increasingly common that individuals with large social media followings can impact whole markets and industries with just a word to their followers.

Many companies have seen their fortunes rise and fall due to some choice words uttered by a high-profile influencer. As a result, courting influencers has become a crucial marketing component for many professionals. Not only that but keeping a close eye on influencers helps marketers identify and capitalize on trends as they form. Therefore, you should be following real estate influencers online.

The Power of the Crowd

Influencers have built-in audiences that often number in the tens of thousands of people, or even much higher in some instances. For example, Huda Beauty, an Instagram account run by blogger and makeup artist Huda Kattan, has an astonishing 50.9 million followers. This means that anything an influencer writes about is viewed by a huge quantity of people. If a mega-influencer like Huda Beauty tells their followers to check a new product out, you can bet that this product they mention is going to blow up.

In a real estate context, of course, this functions a little differently. You’re unlikely to find a real estate influencer that has those kinds of follower numbers, but even micro-influencers with just a few thousand followers still have plenty of power when it comes to generating interest in specific brands, even niche ones in the real estate market.

Leveraging Influencers for Your Own Benefit

Following real estate influencers means that you’ll be able to keep a close eye on what impact the influencer is having on the real estate market in general. This allows you to alter your own marketing efforts accordingly to coincide with whatever facet of the marketplace the influencer has shined a light on. Having awareness of a new trend then offers you opportunities to capitalize on it from the very beginning without missing a beat.

Additionally, following a real estate influencer also gives you opportunities to interact with that influencer directly. Forging a friendship or entering into an incentivizing partnership with even a real estate micro-influencer means you can use them as a resource, marketing yourself through them and gaining access to an audience of social media followers that you wouldn’t have otherwise.

The Last Word on Following Real Estate Influencers

Influencer marketing is a highly effective tool, and one that’s incredibly popular. It’s an industry that’s predicted to reach an impressive $16.4 billion by the end of 2022. With the market share of micro-influencers growing to 91 percent in 2021, following even a small-scale real estate influencer offers untold opportunities to help market your own real estate business.