Will Adding a Dock to Your Lake Front Home Increase Your Home Value?

Living in a lakefront home is an ideal property investment for almost all of us. A lakefront home gives you unbeatable views, immediate access to nature, and a one of a kind piece of property. A lake offers individuals and families a great deal of adventure because there is always something to do. If you own a lakefront home you will most likely already have a boat or are looking to invest in a boat in the near future. Having a dock on your property comes with many different benefits for you and your family.

Increase Property Value

One of the main benefits of having a dock on your property is that it can significantly increase your property’s home value. Recent statistics show that having a dock on your property can increase your home value by an average of 14,000 to 20,000 dollars. This is just a rough estimate and an average quote. If you choose to invest in a high end dock with premium dock supplies or choose to invest in a larger dock from a reputable company, like Decks and Docks Lumber Company, you may be able to increase your home value much more.

Overall, no matter which type of dock you choose to add to your lakefront home you can expect an increase in your home value. People who are looking for a lakefront home will always want the added convenience that a dock offers. Adding a dock to your home makes your home more sought after. It can help you get a higher price for your home and can also help you sell your home faster.

Convenience

If you own a lakefront home a dock adds a lot of convenience for you and your family. You can spend less time hauling the boat around town to the nearest public dock and instead leave it on your property. You can jump on the boat and take it right off. This allows you and your family to spend more time in the water and nature and less time in the car.

The added convenience of having a dock already on the property makes many people willing to pay more for the home. Building a dock can cause some frustration and hassle but the best companies, like Decks & Docks Lumber Company, make the process much easier. They add convenience to your life while helping you increase your overall property value.

Entertainment Options

Even if you do not have a boat a dock provides the ideal place to entertain guests. A wider or larger deck allows you to have room for tables, chairs, music, bars, and a variety of other entertainment ideas. You can add lighting, boat lifts, and tents to increase your decks’ functionality. Your friends and family will want to come over all the time just to hang out on your deck. The endless entertainment options make a deck a very sought after commodity in the real estate market. Staging your deck as an entertainment hangout location is a proven way to increase the value of your home.

Security

A private dock allows you and your family to have more security. If you have a boat you can avoid leaving it in a marina with other boats and people. You can also eliminate your monthly or seasonal storage fees. If your boat is kept secured on your private deck you can have an added peace of mind and forget about having to visit a marina to get your property. These benefits of having a private deck help increase the value of your home as well.

Types of Docks to Consider

When you are looking to add a private dock to your home there are many docks to consider. In some parts of the country, people are investing in homes and land solely for access to their docks. In some areas, lakefront homes are worth buying just to rent out your deck to people who want a deck. Investing in a private deck on your lakefront property is ideal. Here are some of the best decks to consider.

#1) Permanent Docks

Permanent docks are a great and low maintenance option for people who want to have a dock without having to do a lot of work. These docks are ideal for areas where the water level does not change very often. These docks are made with premium dock supplies, including steel pilings and a variety of decking options. They are great for lakefront homes but can cost more than others.

#2) Pipe Docks

Pipe docks are ideal for those who want to have a deck in the warmer months but are willing to remove it during the colder months to avoid damage to the deck. These decks are made of removable decking and an aluminum frame. They are used where water levels remain fairly constant and offer an affordable option for those who want a deck.

#3) Floating Docks

Floating docks are a popular choice for lakefront homes because they work great where there is deep water or inconsistent water levels. They can be detached from their area and brought to shore during rough weather conditions. They allow for added fun on any lakefront home.

#4) Lift Docks

Lift docks are another great option for people who own a lake front home. They allow for easy removal and storage during the winter months. You do not need to worry about your dock getting damaged during winter months when there is a lot of ice because you can easily turn a crank and bring your dock in for storage.

If you are unsure of what type of deck is best for your home and your family you can always talk with professionals at Decks & Docks Lumber Company to find out which type of deck is best for you. The professionals can help you understand the different options and help you decide which type of dock will best increase your property value when you are ready to sell your home.

Photo by Blake Barlow on Unsplash