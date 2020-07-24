Will An Electric Fireplace Make Your Home More Attractive To Buyers?

by

According to a 2013 survey conducted by usatoday.com, 40% of home buyers were ready to pay an extra cost of $1,400 for at least one fireplace. The percentage of buyers who want the feature is probably higher by now, so if you are looking to sell your home, I bet you should consider adding a fireplace.

Almost every other real estate agent knows that a fireplace increases a home value according to research conducted by the National Center for Real Estate Research in the same year. As such, you only have to choose between the three available options. A home can have one or more fireplace, and each unit has the potential of adding up to 12% of the selling price.

While the majority of homebuyers in the current times seek budget friendly apartments, it doesn’t translate in excluding this critical feature. There are more budget-friendly alternatives to the traditional wood fireplaces, and adding an electric fireplace is one of the best ways to go.

Here is why a home with an electric fireplace will be more attractive to buyers.

1. An Electric Fireplace is More Affordable

You may love the best of everything, but at the end of the day, you take home what you can afford. A fireplace will give your home warmth, but this comes at a cost. However, with an electric unit the initial and maintenance cost is not too much for you. At least it is incomparable to the cost of installing a traditional fireplace, which will require a chimney.

Besides, it exempts the buyer from the hassle of getting firewood and cleaning up soot.

2. Comes with a Variety of Designs

The variety available with electric fireplaces is not easy to have with other types. You can have the unit plugged on to your wall and save on floor space, fix it on the floor in any room, or even make it part of your entertainment unit by setting it below your TV set.

A wall-mounted fireplace is probably the best and easiest to install. You simply fix it on your own and save the cost of bringing in a professional. All you need is to follow the three-step process.

Fix the mounting bracket to the wall of the room where you want to have it Attach the firebox that comes along to the mounting bracket Attach the fireplace screen to the firebox

If you do not have a power outlet already, you need to prepare a plug-in point by drilling and inserting the necessary cables before you fix it.

3. An Electric Fireplace is Customizable

One sure thing a buyer will be concerned about is the home décor. As such, having a customized fireplace that fits in with the décor could be just what you need to close the sale.

Every buyer will love the freedom of choosing from the various designs of electric fireplaces, and the possibility of matching it with the interior.

4. It Saves on Space

Your potential buyers may love the fireplace, but will not settle for the home if there is no space for their property. Space is one of the critical considerations. So, a unit that doesn’t seem to interfere with the floor space is a plus. Wall-mounted fireplaces take up only about 8 inches into the room from the wall, and could even take less if recessed.

It also offers you flexibility since you can have it anywhere in your house, unlike traditional models that only work under the chimney.

5. An Eco-friendly Fireplace

The mention of a fireplace triggers an image of the traditional fireplace setting characterized by fumes. As such, an eco-friendly fireplace is a great way to please your next buyer.

All the heating and lighting comes from your electric power plug, so you are sure the air in your house remains fresh and the walls clean. Besides, you are keeping warm and protecting the environment outside of the damaging effect of massive tree-cutting.

6. The Home Owner will Love Its Convenience.

Lighting up a fire with wood is not the best of experiences and especially if the weather was not good enough for the firewood to dry. It not only takes your time but also emits large amounts of fumes. The room may end up becoming the place you don’t want to be.

However, electric fireplaces give the homeowner the best experience. You only need to press a button and wait a few minutes for your room to be warm. For a traditional unit, you need to add a log if it is not warm enough yet. Electric fireplaces have simple controls that allow you to regulate the temperatures from the comfort of your couch using the remote control unit.

7. They are Safe

The majority of modern homes have children and pets or will have some visiting at some point. Your next buyer may dislike a fireplace only for the safety of children and pets. However, electric fireplaces bring an end to such worries.

Your child can sleep safely from the fumes, and you do not have to worry about anyone placing their hands into the fire.

The electric heating units are often cool-touch, so there is no harm in touching them. Some come with impressive shut-off features so that you will worry less while away from home.

Wrapping Up

While there are a couple of features that potential home buyers look for, it is not worth ignoring a function for which 40% of buyers are ready to pay an extra dollar. Winter is not the best time of the year, and having a solution for the cold season is an attractive aspect of a home, let alone the convenience of an electric fireplace.

If you are looking to make your home inviting to potential buyers with a fireplace, an electric option is probably your best bet. Besides, what more would your buyers want than an eco-friendly, cost-effective, and safe fireplace that comes in various designs to suit the interior décor?