Will Josh Hall Become the New Face of Real Estate?

by

Do you know who Josh Hall is? If you don’t you soon will do.

Josh Hall is about to become the newest face of real estate. After years of working with clients in his native Texas, he’s headed to HGTV this spring for his own show: The Property Brothers — Buying & Selling.

But just how did Hall get there? We’ll take a look at how his career and Josh Hall’s family helped him achieve success as a real estate agent and home seller before he makes a name for himself as an entertainer.

Hall’s House Hunters Edition Is Coming Soon

House Hunters (Josh Hall Edition) will follow Hall as he travels around the world, looking for a home in each episode. Each episode will focus on a different city, and viewers should expect to see some familiar landmarks in each city as well as some hidden gems you might not know about!

This isn’t just any old house-hunting show; guests have to follow strict rules. And Josh has promised that viewers will get to see him in action finding his dream home (or homes). Whether they’re looking at historic mansions or modernist condos, Josh promises it won’t be boring!

Hall says he’ll bring authenticity and energy to the show by making himself very presentable on camera—he wants people who watch House Hunters (Josh Hall Edition) to know exactly what he looks like when he’s searching for new properties.

Hall Didn’t Start in Real Estate

Josh Hall didn’t start in real estate. He was a professional athlete—a football player and basketball player before moving on to the MLB and NHL.

His trajectory into the world of real estate is something like this: after his playing days were over, Josh started working in construction management. He found himself working with people buying and selling homes quite often, so he decided to get his license and jump into the world of real estate full-time.

Hall’s a Family Man

Josh is a family man. He and his wife have two kids, a daughter, and a son. He’s proud of them both, and it shows in how he talks about them. He gets teary-eyed when he talks about how much he loves being a dad, which makes sense: Josh is also one of the most empathetic people I’ve ever met.

When I asked Josh why it was so important for him to be present in his kids’ lives (like many business owners might feel like they have too much on their plate), he said: “You can’t force anything into your children’s lives.” Instead, what matters most is that parents try to be there as much as possible—for everything from soccer games to school plays—and let their kids know that they are always loved and supported unconditionally by their parents.

His Career Is Already Skyrocketing

Josh Hall is a real estate agent, husband, father, Christian, motivational speaker, real estate investor, philanthropist, and TV personality. He’s also the CEO of his own company Josh Hall Inc., which operates in several industries including real estate.

He has appeared on HGTV as well as other local media outlets to discuss topics related to business and entrepreneurship.

In 2019 Hall sold over $1 billion in property sales nationwide and is currently ranked #75 out of all agents worldwide.

He’ll Have to Prove Himself as an Entertainer

As he continues to gain followers, Josh Hall will need to prove that he’s a good entertainer. He has yet to make any major mistakes in his videos, but there are still many viewers out there who may not find him entertaining or funny.

Josh also needs to prove that he can host events and shows with other YouTubers without making them look bad. He was on The Morning Blend with Danny Pellegrino for their “Best of the Web” episode, which was filmed at the NBC studios in New York City.

Josh has been a guest on several podcasts and even hosted his own The Proving Ground podcast with fellow YouTuber Kristopher London. It seems like Josh could have a future as an entertainer.

However, only time will tell if he’ll become famous or not. For now, we can enjoy watching him make videos about video games while knowing that he probably won’t be able to replace Dane Cook, Ant Anstead, or Christina on the Coast anytime soon.

Josh Hall Will Appear on HGTV Soon

You may have heard that Josh Hall is going to be on HGTV. That’s right—he’s going to appear in multiple episodes of Fix or Flop, and he’s going to be paired up with Christina Haack, one of the show’s co-hosts. For those that don’t know Hall is about to become Christina Haack’s husband.

But wait—there’s more! Fix or Flop is a favorite among many homeowners, but it’s also popular with those who enjoy flipping houses. If you’re currently looking for an excellent contractor, Josh Hall would make a great choice!

Josh Hall Is About to Hit the Big Time

Hall has an exciting new career ahead of him, and we can’t wait to see what he does next. Real estate is a booming field that has plenty of room for growth and innovation. It’s no wonder that Hall was tapped to be the face of it.

He’s built his business empire from scratch, he understands how important it is to work with people you trust and admire. What’s more, he’s got plenty more experience than most others do just out of college.

And when his HGTV show hits airwaves this spring? Well then we’ll all get to see just how great Josh Hall is at what he does best: making deals happen.

For the latest info on all things real estate including Josh Hall, be sure to check out our featured articles.