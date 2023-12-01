Yieldstreet to Acquire Cadre

Yieldstreet, a private market investment platform, has officially announced its acquisition of Cadre, an online real estate investment platform catering to institutional and high-net-worth investors. This move further solidifies Yieldstreet's position as a leader in its category. Also, it brings on board Cadre's prominent institutional clients, unique investment platform, and thousands of high-net-worth investors.

With a combined Investment Value exceeding $9.7 billion, investors have placed $5.3 billion on the platforms and have received $3.1 billion in returns to date. This acquisition will provide investors with access to a broader range of asset classes for diversification and enhanced liquidity and convenience through proprietary platform features such as a secondary market. Through eight institutional and retail distribution channels, Yieldstreet and Cadre cater to over 500,000 members.

Yieldstreet set out to create a category eight years ago. Today, we are leading the industry forward and setting the stage for accelerated growth, both organic and inorganic. We will continue to pursue strategic opportunities to increase revenue, enhance profitability, drive operating synergies, and unlock new channels for distribution or exceptional technology. Expanding complementary distribution channels and markets beyond the U.S., investment portfolios and capabilities with Cadre is just the beginning. We are thrilled to welcome Cadre to the Yieldstreet family. Chief Executive Officer of Yieldstreet, Michael Weisz

Yieldstreet eagerly embraces Cadre's team, including its entire investments team, under the leadership of Chief Investment Officer Dan Rosenbloom. Mr. Williams will continue as Cadre's CEO. He will lead a new division focused on broadening access to the institutional audience as Yieldstreet's Global Head of Institutional Partnerships and Clients. Industry veteran Mike Fascitelli, an investor in and advisor to Cadre, will now serve as the Global Chairman of Real Estate and Head of Cadre's Investment Committee.

After nearly a decade of building a top-tier real estate investment platform that has generated compelling returns for institutional investors, we are incredibly proud to take the next step in our journey to broaden access to institutional real estate and other alternative asset classes alongside Yieldstreet. Together with Yieldstreet, we look forward to helping expand institutional distribution and broadening its offering of institutional-caliber products and innovative solutions that reduce friction for investors in private markets. Cadre Founder and CEO Ryan Williams

Yieldstreet and Cadre's unwavering commitment to enhancing the private market investing experience made the firms a seamless match. With esteemed partners like Thrive Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Khosla Ventures, Cadre brings an exceptional institutional partner and client list that will expedite distribution to institutional channels and a real estate portfolio that complements Yieldstreet's established offering.

Yieldstreet aids investors in constructing the most diversified portfolios of private market investments in the industry, offering an engaging investor experience rooted in simplicity, transparency, and trust. Its advanced technology and platform streamline the process of investing in offerings that meet rigorous due diligence standards, enabling widespread distribution of private market investments.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory review.