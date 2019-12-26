Your Next Creative DIY Projects

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Everyone has some unused objects lying around their homes waiting to be thrown away. It is in the nature of some people to create amazing crafts with their hands from the stuff lying around. All they need is a little motivation and an idea of what they can make. There are a lot of simple yet breathtaking projects that you can easily make in your home. In this article, I have made a list of some DIY projects that are ideal for both beginners and advanced crafters.

Wine Cork Ball DIY

Cork is one of the most famous materials when it comes to DIY projects. As it comes from the bark tissue of cork oak, it is lightweight, rot resistant, fire resistant, termite resistant, and can be turned into different shapes. With so many long lasting properties, cork is perfect to be used in home crafts. Cork balls can be used to make a wine cork craft which looks very aesthetic. All you need is a few cork balls of about 2 to 3 inches and some normal wine corks. By attaching the corks to the balls with a hot glue gun, you can make as many wine crafts as you want and place them inside your home.

Plastic Spoon Lamp

We all know that plastic is a non-biodegradable substance, and it causes a lot of pollution. Reusing plastic by making crafts is a very great way to save the environment and decorate your home at the same time. Everyone has an abundance of plastic spoons and bottles at home. To make a spoon lamp, you need to grab some spoons and break their handle. Then you are going to need a big bottle and make a large hole in it so that you can pass an energy saver through it. Now, you should grab the front part of the spoon and start gluing them to the bottle. Place a bulb inside the decorated bottle, and voila! You are done.

A Plastic Garden

Another great way to reuse plastic bottles is by making a garden out of them. It is a very fun project that you can try with your kids, and it is both an easy and interesting project for you to try. You can begin by collecting some plastic bottle, some ground soil, seeds, scissors, and glue. After collecting all these items, you can put some soil in the bottles but cutting an oval shaped hole. Attach these bottles to the wall and connect the bottles with pipes by making some holes so that water can pass through. All you have to do next is seed the soil and make sure that you water the plants regularly and expose them to sunlight. In about a month, you would have your own plastic bottle garden.

The Bottom Line

When it comes to creativity, DIY projects are best to let your inner artist flow. These projects give an idea of what you can do with the stuff lying around in your house. In the end, you can use your own creativity and make something unique and interesting.